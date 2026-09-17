WWE Reportedly Considering Major Title Change at Money in the Bank

At Money in the Bank next month, Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

The Megastar has been a thorn on The Tribal Chief’s side for the past few months. He attacked Reigns following his successful title defense against Penta on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

It prompted The OTC to finally give Knight a shot at the World Heavyweight Title on October 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE Considering Major Title Change at Money in the Bank

According to Ibou of Self Made Pro, one of WWE’s plans for Money in the Bank is a major title change involving Roman Reigns and LA Knight.

The idea is to have Solo Sikoa cost Reigns the championship, which would lead to the buildup for Survivor Series: WarGames.

“The one idea that was bandied about and talked about was LA Knight potentially beating Roman Reigns in a shock title win,” Ibou said. “And one of the ideas that was talked about was involving Solo, and then playing into the War Game storyline. That being the catalyst to pull Roman in to a storyline that, at the moment, he’s been avoiding.”

“Like the whole thing that they’re telling right now is Roman’s basically like, ‘I’m not worried about none of these other (superstar) that you guys are fighting. You guys deal with that. I’m The Tribal Chief,'” the insider added. “And this idea would be that him losing to Knight would then drag him into the whole big conflict. That has been bandied about, so if they are going to do a shock switch, it would probably be with LA Knight.”

Play

Outside of the Reigns-Knight dynamic, Jacob Fatu and The Usos are dealing with Royce Keys and OTM.

Solo Sikoa is a wild card since he has issues with The Bloodline, but he was also attacked by 946.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel?

It should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment. WWE may very well be planning these ideas for LA Knight to beat Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, but things always change.

Another rumor earlier this week has Reigns retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE is reportedly interested in making Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at Crown Jewel in November in Saudi Arabia.

“The belief among several spoken to within WWE is that WWE is seeking to headline November’s Crown Jewel with Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, thus the title switch from CM Punk to Zayn this past Friday on Smackdown,” Johnson reported.

Reigns and Zayn have a history as part of The Bloodline storyline.

The OTC is also the most popular WWE Superstar in the world, while Zayn is hugely over in Saudi Arabia.