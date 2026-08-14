WWE SmackDown Aug. 14, 2026: Full Match Card, Segments, Start Time & More

The August 15, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown emanates from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to WWE.com, there are three title matches for tonight’s show, as well as two highly anticipated segments featuring four of the most popular stars on SmackDown.

Here are the three matches and two segments expected to take place on tonight’s episode:

Baron Corbin (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes for the United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jacy Jaynes for the Women’s United States Championship

Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The War Raiders vs. The Tongans in a triple threat match for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes set for another heated confrontation.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens meet ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match in Toronto next week.

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Tonight’s show is set to start at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be televised on the USA Network in the United States and streamed on Netflix internationally.

WWE SmackDown Preview – Aug. 14, 2026

This week’s episode of SmackDown is loaded with three title matches. Baron Corbin will look to retain his United States Title for the second straight week against Carmelo Hayes.

The former U.S. champion attacked Corbin last week following his successful title defense over Trick Williams.

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Jacy Jayne gets a chance to add another gold to Fatal Influence. She faces Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s United States Championship.

Jayne has the numbers advantage with Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on her side, while Chelsea Green could be out as she recovers from a broken orbital suffered last week against Fatal Influence.

Damian Priest and R-Truth have their hands full against The War Raiders and The Tongans. Erik and Ivar are looking to add more gold to their AAA World Tag Team Championship, while Tama and Talla Tonga got their mean streak back after Haku decided to take over as their manager.

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Things were a little civil between CM Punk and Kevin Owens, as well as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, last week on SmackDown.

With Punk and Owens set to face each other next week in Toronto, it would not be surprising if they finally come to blows after years of bad blood.

The same can be said between Rhodes and Orton, especially with unfinished business at WrestleMania 42 and SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown Results Last Week

Here are the full results of the August 7, 2026 edition of SmackDown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Cody Rhodes opened the show looking for Randy Orton. CM Punk came out to reveal he didn’t know The Viper was returning at SummerSlam.

Kevin Owens came out and confronted Punk. They went back-and-forth airing their grievances about their personal history. A brawl almost broke out after KO shoved Punk at the end of the segment.

Baron Corbin (c) def. Trick Williams to retain the United States Championship.

Kevin Owens told SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis he wants to challenge CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship on August 21 in Toronto, Canada. Owens was also confronted by his best friend, Sami Zayn.

Fallon Henly and Lainey Reid (c) of Fatal Influence def. Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Interim WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton had a verbal confrontation, with The American Nightmare threatening to “kill” Orton’s legacy.

Charlotte Flair def. Jade Cargill after Tatum Paxley appeared to help Flair and Alexa Bliss even the odds against Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.

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WWE’s next Premium Live Event is Money in the Bank on October 10, 2026 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.