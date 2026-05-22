Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark Injury Status vs Golden State Valkyries

The Indiana Fever are set to end their four-game homestand on Friday against the Golden State Valkyries. Caitlin Clark‘s back injury has been a hot topic over the past two days, though the Fever beat the Portland Fire without her on Wednesday night.

According to the Fever’s official injury report, Clark is listed as probable for the Valkyries matchup due to a back injury. It’s an upgrade from her out status against the Fire, which the franchise announced less than two hours before tip-off.

Clark’s injury status means she’ll either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off. While probable usually means a player is close to getting cleared to play, Clark wasn’t on the injury report on Wednesday before she was listed as out all of a sudden.

The third-year guard experienced back issues in the Fever’s season opener against the Dallas Wings. She downplayed it after the game, though people can’t help but wonder if there’s anything more to it due to Wednesday’s injury announcement.

What Did Stephanie White Say About Caitlin Clark’s Injury?

Speaking to reporters after the Indiana Fever’s 90-73 win over the Portland Fire, coach Stephanie White was asked to give more details about Caitlin Clark’s injury. White called it a “sore back,” and if people are interested in knowing more about it, they should ask the Fever’s training staff.

“Not everybody that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the injury report,” White said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “That happens all the time. She wasn’t on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play. Her back is sore, so if there’s anything more detailed than that, that’s the training staff.”

There has been a debacle among fans and analysts regarding the Fever’s decision to withdraw information about Clark’s injury. Some even felt that fans needed to know that she’s not available to play way before the start of the game.

Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Questioned

On a recent episode of her Courtside Club podcast, Rachel DeMita questioned Caitlin Clark’s future with the Indiana Fever. DeMita was baffled by how the Fever has handled Clark and her recent injury woes dating back to last season.

“I don’t know if Caitlin staying with the Indiana Fever makes sense… if this were an NBA franchise… people would be fired by now,” DeMita said, via ClutchPoints. This is the face of the league, your franchise player, your star player, who’s never had injuries.”

DeMita even used the Dallas Mavericks as an example, with coach Jason Kidd getting fired even though he managed to get the best out of Cooper Flagg in his first season in the NBA.