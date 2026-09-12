WWE Star Talks Dominik Mysterio Alliance, Redefining Himself in AAA

Standing at 7-foot-3, OMOS is already larger than life, but the Nigerian giant has worked tirelessly to cast an even bigger presence in pro wrestling.

During an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, OMOS detailed how stints in Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE’s Lucha Libre promotion AAA evolved his in-ring ability and character.

The heavyweight fighter also shed light on his budding alliance with Dominik Mysterio, and whether an initiation into Judgement Day is in order.

OMOS Has Newfound Confidence After NOAH Run

Beginning in 2022, former United States Champion MVP served as OMOS’ manager. Their partnership lasted over two years, with MVP doing the majority of the talking while OMOS did most of the ass-kicking.

Although he appreciates his partnership with MVP, OMOS said that he found his own voice while absent from his former manager.

“I think after my separation from MVP … over the last year and a half I’ve been on a path to redefine who I am and find who I am without an attachment of a manager. Finding my own voice,” OMOS told Casino.guru. “Because one of the great things of having a manager is that they’re able to speak for you and kind of carry your character for you. But there’s a time, I believe, that you also need to find your own persona. [To discover ] who you want to be, and have the ability to define yourself.”

OMOS is still a man of few words, largely letting his actions do the talking. However, one thing has become apparent in his return to the US: OMOS is ruthless.

Last month, OMOS got suspended for injuring Galeno and attacking AAA general manager Rey Mysterio.

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OMOS was suspended indefinitely for choking Rey Mysterio, but appeared at AAA Ola de Calor as a paid attendee. Once more, he and Mysterio came to blows. Eager to settle the score for good, Mysterio subsequently challenged OMOS to a match at Triplemania 34.

Most people would fear the consequences of fighting their boss. OMOS, however, cherishes the opportunity and vows carnage at Triplemania.

“I am excited to hand out the greatest a— whooping of this lifetime to Rey Mysterio. I am thrilled,” OMOS told OutKick Dropkick.

Will OMOS Join Judgment Day?

Despite waging war against Rey Mysterio, OMOS may be on the verge of an alliance with his son, Dominik.

OMOS appeared alongside Dominik Mysterio following his successful title defense at AAA Verano de Escándalo.

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Dominik Mysterio was also present when OMOS attacked Rey Mysterio. Not only was he unfazed by his father being choked out, he openly encouraged OMOS to slam the WWE Hall of Famer.

Given their recent ties, it’s fair to wonder whether the two heels could unite once more down the line.

When asked if he could potentially join Dirty Dom and the Judgment Day, OMOS offered a cryptic response.

“I don’t know. We shall see what the cards hold in the future,” he told Casino.guru.