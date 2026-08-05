Former WWE Champion Says Oba Femi Proved He’s the Face of WWE at SummerSlam

Since being promoted to the WWE main roster, Oba Femi has laid waste to every opponent in his wake. The Ruler brutalized Cody Rhodes during the John Cena farewell tour, blitzed through the King of the Ring tournament and retired Brock Lesnar for a second time at SummerSlam.

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Femi, a former NXT Champion, declared on RAW that he will “lead a new generation and a new crop of talent” in WWE. Additionally, Femi warned that he is willing to rumble with anyone who has an issue with him carrying the torch.

Former WWE Champion Says Oba Femi is the Future

Femi is not the only WWE giant who views him as the “QB1” of WWE moving forward. Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry believes that SummerSlam was a “coming out party” for Femi, and that the reigning King of the Ring planted his flag as “the future of WWE.”

“Oba Femi could easily be the new face of WWE. I think he already is,” Henry told Casino.org. “I would put him equal to Roman Reigns in popularity right now. He’s better than Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, all the elite older established wrestling talent. If you ask all the fans who will win out of these guys versus Oba Femi, they’ll choose him. They’ll be like, “Oh, Oba Femi is a problem.”

Henry has been instrumental in WWE developmental and recruiting since retiring from in-ring competition. Having seen Femi’s progression from NXT newbie to King of the Ring on the main roster, Henry believes Femi has the potential to be an all-time great.

“I think that he’s on the trajectory of becoming a great like Brock Lesnar, a Ric Flair or even an Andre the Giant,” Henry told Casino.org.

There’s no denying that Femi possesses immense strength. Still, the World’s Strongest Man believes Femi can be far more than a giant in WWE.

“I wouldn’t [say I’m] chopped liver or anything like that, but Oba has the chance to surpass me by a good margin, and I’m proud of him. I hope that he does make it and become a Hall of Famer.”

Brock Lesnar Passes the Torch to Oba Femi

When Brock Lesnar entered the WWE Universe, the hulking heavyweight was hailed as the “Next Big Thing” by Paul Heyman and WWE brass.

Lesnar fulfilled his lofty prophecy, becoming a seven-time WWE Champion, three-time WWE Universal Champion, Royal Rumble winner and King of the Ring.

Now, nearly 25 years since Lesnar began his reign of terror in WWE, the Beast Incarnate is passing the torch to The Ruler, Oba Femi.

“This is the past, and this is the future,” Lesnar said following his Hell in a Cell bout with Femi at SummerSlam.

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Coming from a superstar that snapped The Undertaker’s longstanding WrestleMania streak, Lesnar’s effusive praise of Femi holds massive weight.

A talent as physically imposing and confident as Oba Femi scarcely arises, and the WWE Universe is in a healthy position with Femi at the helm.

Like Femi declared on RAW, a new age has arrived in WWE.