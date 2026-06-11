Wrestling World Reacts To Sheamus’ Gruesome Head Injury Amid WWE Absence

WWE Superstar Sheamus has been out since November after suffering a shoulder injury. He’s currently ramping up his recovery, but he recently suffered a gruesome head wound during training.

In a post on his Instagram, The Celtic Warrior shared a couple of photos following his accident at the gym. He called it a gym fail since he suffered a nasty wound on the top of his head, resulting in blood loss.

It was an unfortunate accident, but it seems like Sheamus will be okay since he was able to joke about it on social media. Nevertheless, he probably needed to get a bunch of stitches to close the huge gash.

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For those who want to see the injury, you can see it here. Fair warning, it’s a nasty injury and not for the faint-hearted.

Wrestling World Reacts to Sheamus’ Head Injury

Here are some of the reactions of Sheamus’ peers from WWE and AEW, as well as other wrestling personalities:

@themaharaja: “A little malfunction at the junction.”

@bronsonishere: “Lay off the whiskey before the gym fella!”

@jordynnegrace: “Explain”

@mercedesmone: “Holy”

@stubennettofficial: “Now you know how your opponents feel”

@qobaszler: *shocked emoji face*

@limitlessmacey: “Jeeeezzzzussss”

@wweladyrefjess: “Sheamo!!! Broo!!!”

@reneepaquette: “Holy sh*t!!!!”

@adamscherr99: “WTF dude”

@realfredrosser: “What the”

@themilanmiracle: “Dayum”

@whoisxyon: “Damn hope your alright big fella”

@gangreldavidheath: “Yikes, some intense training sessions! Hope your ok”

@shanehelmscom: “Holy Moley! I hope you’ll be okay my friend”

@meganmorant: “Oh my gosh!!!”

@rosenbergradio: “WTF dude”

@chadpatton: “WTH!”

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Pro wrestling is one huge family, so it wasn’t surprising that current and former WWE stars checked on Sheamus. Some like Bronson Reed and Wade Barrett even had jokes about the injury.

Sheamus’ Wife Reacts to His Injury

Sheamus has been married to Isabella Revilla since 2022. She’s a rising content creator on social media, and she shared her reaction to her husband’s gruesome injury on Instagram.

Revilla revealed that the injury happened in Nashville, where they previously lived before moving to Jersey City, New Jersey.

“Meanwhile in Nashville,” Revilla wrote on her IG stories. “Do not scroll to the second photo if you’re squeamish.”

Revilla then shared another photo of her husband, telling her followers that she thought it was a prank at first.

“This is how I found out my husband got in a freak accident,” Revilla wrote. “He texted me this pic (I thought it was a prank).”

Sheamus has been part of Revilla’s several vlogs, tasting food and visiting Filipino restaurants in New Jersey. Revilla is a Filipino-American.

Sheamus’ WWE Return

There is no concrete timeline for Sheamus’ return from his shoulder injury. He underwent surgery back in November, and the standard recovery period for such procedures is around six months.

That means he could be back as soon as this month, especially with the way he has been working out and getting back into shape.

However, his head injury will likely need to heal up first before getting cleared to return. He could also undergo concussion protocol, depending on the severity of his injury.