WWE Legend The Rock Unrecognizable After Stunning Transformation for New Role

WWE legend The Rock has been spotted after going through a stunning transformation for his new role. He has definitely broadened his range of roles, as he looks almost unrecognizable compared with his previous roles.

The Rock, whose real name is Dwayne Johnson, is preparing to tackle another dramatic role and is fully immersing himself in character. Last year, the WWE legend earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of MMA pioneer Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. That film was directed by Benny Safdie, with whom ‘The Final Boss’ is reuniting for his latest film.

Safdie and The Rock posted photos from the set of Lizard Music, which is being filmed in Brooklyn, New York.

The Rock Unrecognizable After Stunning Transformation for New Role

WWE legend The Rock underwent a full transformation for his new role in Lizard Music.

The Rock plays Chicken Man, a 70-year-old man. The role requires a significant commitment from the WWE legend, as he needed make a physical transformation.

The Rock notably packed on more muscle mass and had a hulking figure in The Smashing Machine. However, in Lizard Music, he is a lot leaner because he is playing an elderly man.

In the first set photos that emerged, the WWE legend is sporting a wig, hat, and earrings on both his ears. Additionally, The Rock reportedly underwent five hours of makeup and prosthetic work each day.

It will be interesting to see how The Rock’s performance is received by critics and audiences. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for The Smashing Machine. This proved that he is capable of taking on more dramatic roles that are less action-oriented than those in the Fast & Furious franchise.

WWE Legend Shared Details About His Role in Lizard Music

The Rock shared details about his role as Chicken Man in Lizard Music. He spoke highly of his cast and crew, particularly Safdie, who is directing the film.

“I’m with Benny Safdie again. That’s my guy,” The Rock told Deadline. “I play a septuagenarian man. Now, I didn’t know what the hell that meant. So, I had to Google it. It means you’re in your 70s.”

The WWE legend also explained his reasoning for ultimately agreeing to the play the role of an elderly man. At this stage of his career, The Rock noted that the role was another challenge, which he embraced.

“We’re in our second week, and it has already been an unbelievable experience. It’s that thing I was telling the kids, ‘Run towards that thing.’ This is that thing that I ran towards and chased the challenge, and this was a challenge for me. I love Benny, he’s one of my best friends and embraced collaborators, so I can’t wait for you to see it,” The Rock said.