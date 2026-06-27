WWE Universe Reacts to Historic Sami Zayn Championship Win

Few wrestlers have poured as much time and effort into the squared circle as WWE superstar Sami Zayn.

On Saturday, at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Sami Zayn’s tireless work culminated in a WWE Undisputed Championship reign for the Canadian star.

The oft-overlooked Sami Zayn defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a Triple Threat match at Night of Champions on Saturday to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

During a physical Triple Threat clash in which both announce tables were smashed, it was hard to predict who would prevail as champion.

Ultimately, it was Sami Zayn that delivered the deciding blow.

Cody Rhodes hit Sami and Gunther with a Cross Rhodes at the same time, but when Rhodes attempted to finish off Zayn with a second Cross Rhodes, Sami rolled him up for the stunning victory:

WWE Universe Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Upset Win

Following his triumph in Riyadh, Zayn discussed his long journey to become champion.

“This is a special moment for Sami Zayn,” Fightful Wrestling posted on X.

“SAMI ZAYN GOT ABSOLUTELY MAULED BY THE CROWD IN SAUDI AFTER BECOMING CHAMPION. WHAT A MOMENT,” FadeAwayMedia wrote on X.

TNA commentator Matthew Rewholdt shared an old photo of himself and Zayn on a boat together, saying, “Underdog from the underground. Now on top of the world. Congrats, champ.”

“Sami Zayn and the Knicks won championships in the same month. June is crazy,” another user joked.

On Instagram, congratulations and shock filled the WWE page’s comment section.

“Cheesed so hard. He deserves this moment,” a WWE fan wrote.

“I’m so shocked this happened! Hell yeah Sami,” wrote another.

One user defended the booking decision, saying, “To all the fans hating, they don’t understand that you don’t have to like the guy. But you should be happy for other men seeing their dream come true. Be happy for a man that works hard.”

Will Oba Femi Target Sami Zayn?

As the old saying goes, new levels, new devils.

For Sami Zayn, the acquisition of the WWE Undisputed Championship places a target on his back.

Zayn is now one of the world champions that the 2026 King of the Ring winner, Oba Femi, can challenge to a title match at SummerSlam.

Femi previously hinted on RAW that, should he win King of the Ring, he may have his sights set on a title match with the OTC Roman Reigns.

In the wake of Zayn’s shock victory, though, Femi could challenge the SmackDown star for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

Zayn is by no means a slouch in the ring, but just about everyone would agree that he is an easier opponent than Reigns.

Oba Femi likely wouldn’t be opposed to a match with either, but it will be interesting to see if he opts to use his size advantage and challenge Zayn.