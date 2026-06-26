WWE Star Poses Nude With Championship Belt in Viral Photo

There are many ways to sport a championship belt. Most WWE stars opt to sling it over their shoulder; others strap it around their waist.

WWE Tag Team champion Montez Ford flashed a new way to rock the big gold in a recent Instagram post. In a now viral social media post, Ford is seen carrying the WWE tag team gold in nothing but his bathing suit.

Thankfully, the World Tag Team Championship covers his cojones, but the Street Profits star can be seen nude in what appears to be a FaceTime screenshot with his wife, WWE superstar Bianca Belair.

“Dad’s A Champ Again Son. Your Mom Is Still Beautiful. The Whole World Is Waiting For You. Saw You Wednesday And The Doctor Said You’re Right On Track. God Is Good,” Ford wrote in the caption.

The social media post has garnered over 100,000 views as of this publication.

Montez Ford won the World Tag Team Championships alongside Angelo Dawkins on the June 22 episode of RAW.

The Streets Profits, with a bit of assistance from Seth Rollins, defeated The Vision for the coveted titles.

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The Street Profits’ win marks a triumphant wrinkle to their budding rivalry with The Vision.

The tag team duos squared off at Saturday Night Main Event on May 23. That night The Vision retained the titles.

Now, the Street Profits have evened the score and kick-started their fourth reign as WWE Tag Team Champions.

WWE Star Flexes Championship Gold in Bathing Suit

Montez Ford’s nude display of the WWE World Tag Team Championship is hilarious, but it isn’t the first time it’s been done.

In fact, his newfound ally, Seth Rollins, struck a similar pose with his wife and WWE star Becky Lynch in 2024.

Lynch shared a photo of the famous duo donning nothing but their championship gold around their waist. Funnily enough, she didn’t get clearance from Rollins to share the photo in her autobiography.

“I could have sworn that I told him. Turns out, I must have had the conversation with myself and thought that I had it with him,” Lynch told the New York Post.

“Apparently I didn’t ask him about putting the picture in the book. But he just laughed, he thought it was funny. Thank God. That could have gone horribly wrong.”

Not to be outdone, CM Punk, who once put his WWE Championship spinner belt in the fridge, recreated the photo of Rollins and Lynch.

The Chicago-born star covered his private areas with the World Heavyweight Championship and used his wife AJ Lee’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship as a “bra.”

As the saying goes, the champ does as he pleases. Even when no clothes are involved, apparently.