WWE Already Have Major WrestleMania 43 Main Event Planned

WWE is reportedly thinking about booking Roman Reigns vs Oba Femi for the main event of WrestleMania 43 next year. About eight months are still left before the major event, and plenty of things can change. WWE and all wrestling promotions have a history of changing plans due to the live fans and various elements of crowd interest dictating the right moves.

Ibou of Self Made Pro (via Wrestling Observer) reported the following about WWE’s current plans for WrestleMania 43:

“I asked about Seth and Roman’s SummerSlam match. They told me this – Roman is going to work Oba Femi and Seth Rollins. I was told one match is going to be SummerSlam and the other one is going to be at WrestleMania unless The Rock decides to wrestle in Saudi (for WrestleMania 43). What they told me was right now, the plan is for Seth Rollins to win (King of the Ring) and face Roman Reigns.”

The report claims that WWE currently telegraphing Seth Rollins vs Reigns for SummerSlam 2026 appears to be true. Roman will have one of the two huge matches there and likely face Femi at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Femi will have to keep his momentum hot for the rest of the year to keep this plan strong.

Why WWE Would Book This Match

The main event spot of WrestleMania is typically the most important wrestling spot of the year. However, next year’s event will take place in Saudi Arabia with a different fan base and the diehards who typically travel every year in the United States skipping this one.

Femi does fit the mold of what the Saudi Arabia audience usually loves from a wrestler. Names like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are beloved at those shows since they represent the powerful wrestlers delivering acts of strength.

Reigns is arguably still the most popular star in WWE, and that only gets stronger at the shows in Saudi Arabia where the star power reigns supreme. WWE is likely hoping to use this stage to create a new star by having Femi end Roman’s title run next year to cement him as the new top star.

How The Rock Could Change WrestleMania

Another huge part of the report is that The Rock was mentioned as being the dream attraction for WWE. The only thing that could currently change the Reigns vs Femi match would be Rock deciding he wants to wrestle at the event.

Some wrestlers avoid the Saudi Arabia shows for both political reasons and due to not wanting to waste a big match in front of a less traditional crowd. Rock would have to look at these factors if he does make the call to wrestle there.

WWE getting Rock on the show would likely put him in Femi’s place against Roman to finally deliver that dream match. This was planned for WrestleMania 40 until negative fan reaction in support of Cody Rhodes changed plans. Rock wrestled a tag match teaming with Reigns instead, but WWE badly wants to have the singles match for box office success.