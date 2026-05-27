Brock Lesnar News Emerges Ahead of WWE Clash in Italy

At WWE Clash in Italy this Saturday, Brock Lesnar is set to take on Oba Femi in a WrestleMania 42 rematch. But before the two behemoths collide in Turin, there’s a piece of news about The Beast that emerged on social media.

In a post on their official Facebook account, Emerald Park Home Hardware in Saskatchewan, Canada, announced that Lesnar will make a rare public appearance on May 28. The WWE legend is set to have a meet and greet with fans from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. local time.

“We are beyond thrilled to be hosting the internationally recognized sports icon, Brock Lesnar, this Thursday, May 28th from 4pm – 6pm! Stop by for a pic and autograph – It’s going to be EPIC!” the page wrote.

Lesnar has never been fond of the spotlight, so it’s a rare appearance for him even if it’s near his current home. He has been living in Saskatchewan for more than a decade, owning a farm there and hunting as one of his hobbies.

Brock Lesnar Sends Message To Oba Femi

Last week on WWE Raw, Brock Lesnar “unretired” and attacked Oba Femi ahead of his open challenge. Lesnar laid out The Ruler with four massive F5s before Paul Heyman issued a contract rematch for Clash in Italy.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Lesnar appeared via recorded video to send a message to Femi.

“I didn’t quite get the chance to congratulate you last week on your big victory over me at WrestleMania,” Lesnar said, via Cageside Seats. “Congratulations, Oba. Well done. But that victory is going to cost you more than you could ever imagine. Oh, I’ve had my share of a** whoopings over the years, but none quite like that.

The Beast added, “It was humbling. You beat my a** at WrestleMania so bad I said ‘That’s it, I’m done.’ But that doesn’t sit very well with me, Oba. It’s not gonna end that way, Oba Femi. Brock Lesnar can take an a** whooping but can you? You’re gonna get your a** kicked by a humbled, retired Beast. Brock Lesnar will conquer Oba Femi. I am gonna rule over Oba Femi.”

Femi would make the rematch official by signing the contract on Raw. He also responded to Lesnar’s threats by telling Heyman that he’s going to retire a legend for the second time.

Is Brock Lesnar Retiring At Clash in Italy?

Brock Lesnar’s retirement has been rumored since last year, but his decision to leave his gloves and boots at WrestleMania 42 after losing to Oba Femi shocked plenty of people.

But his return fueled speculation about his real retirement timeline, which could be at SummerSlam in August.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lesnar won’t be retiring at Clash in Italy even if he loses to Femi for a second time. Meltzer opined that The Beast will likely make his retirement official at SummerSlam in Minneapolis, a city that he has plenty of history with.

“He is retired because they are using the word but he’s obviously not retired because he’s wrestling on this one,” Meltzer said, via Wrestling, Inc. “I would presume this is his last match until SummerSlam, but it’s not his last match.”

Play

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar 2, especially if they want to prolong Lesnar’s career until August.