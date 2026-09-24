Former Army Ranger Embarks on 240-Mile Cycling Journey After Cancer

Former Army Ranger Joe Bolger hasn’t been one to shy away from a challenge.

Although he’s hung up his uniform, he continues to serve those around him, just in a different capacity.

Bolger, a 67-year-old prostate cancer survivor, will be embarking on his second Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride on Sept. 25 – 27 for Bristol Myers Squibb.

Riding from Topeka to St. Louis, Bolger’s leg of the ride covers approximately 240 miles — roughly 80 miles each day.

Between his military background and his journey through cancer, he rides with a high level of grit and purpose.

Bolger’s Motivation Behind the Ride

Despite having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and undergoing a procedure to remove his prostate, Bolger is hesitant to refer to himself as a cancer survivor.

Over the years, he has faced the devastating losses of his father and mother-in-law, both of whom passed from cancer.

He completed a Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride in 2019, but Bolger pointed out the difference between then and now.

“I don’t think I’d be doing it again if it wasn’t for them passing, because I think that’s what motivated me to think, ‘I can do more,'” Bolger said. “I can do more. I have this opportunity to do more. I’m doing it for all the folks who are battling cancer now, but hopefully, with more research, more dollars, more time spent, we’ll be able to survive.”

Looking ahead toward the ride, Bolger is prepared for moments when he may face doubt.

“I think being a Ranger taught me that if I just put my head down and convince myself that I can do something, then I know I can do it. I think it goes right back to that whole mental aspect,” he explained.

“A lot of people quit Ranger School before they even begin, so I think I learned that as well — if I put my mind to something, I could do it,” he added. “Sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes you need to remind yourself that you can do this. You just need to focus. You need to put your mind to this, and you got it.”

Tackling 240 miles is no easy feat, but Bolger frequently reminds himself of why he committed to such an undertaking.

Bolger’s Call to Action With Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer

Riding alongside Bolger will be 126 of his colleagues, each completing a leg of the 3,000-mile journey.

During the ride, Bolger and his team will raise money for cancer research. Bristol Myers Squibb will match it dollar for dollar.

Once Oct. 7 rolls around, the team hopes to have raised over $1 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, named for player, coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano.

“We are trying to raise funds for cancer research, and that research, hopefully, at some point in time, is going to provide hope for patients who are battling cancer, where you’re going to make inroads on this disease,” Bolger said. “Anything we can do to raise awareness, raise funds, [and] provide the researchers with the funds that they need, that’s what comes to mind: hope for patients.”

Without hope, little can be accomplished.

From serving as an Army Ranger to navigating his own bout with cancer and losing loved ones to the vicious disease, and now hopping back on his bike for a ride with such meaning, Bolger offers that hope to patients and families who may be in a similar position.

Bolger’s portion of the ride begins on Sept. 25, all in the name of cancer research.