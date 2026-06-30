Texas Rangers Cut Former Phenom Immediately After Spot Start

The Texas Rangers‘ relationship with pitcher Chris Paddack seemingly ended quicker than it started. Roughly one day after the Rangers signed the veteran right-hander, the organization designated him for assignment. In a corresponding move, the franchise recalled right-hander Gavin Collyer from Triple-A Round Rock. Basically, Paddack served his primary purpose, pitching four innings on Monday night. Now, the former phenom will head back to the open market, where his league-minimum salary and potential could attract suitors.

The Definition of Spot Duty

After Texas starter Tyler Alexander pitched one inning, Paddack pitched four innings, striking one, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. Paddack’s 68 pitches allowed the Rangers to stay close, eventually emerging with a 6-3 victory. When Paddack left the game, the team trailed 2-1. Texas makes Paddack’s third stop this season and his sixth team during his eight-year career.

Look, not bad for going from couch to big league mound in a day. Chris Paddack giving the Rangers all they could ask for through three innings pitched. pic.twitter.com/RwOHA55F8t — Right on Rangers (@RightOnRangers) June 30, 2026

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The Miami Marlins signed Paddack to a $4 million deal before the season. In six starts, he posted a 7.03 earned run average. Opponents hit six home runs during his time in South Florida. As a result, they are primarily responsible for Paddack’s salary.

From there, he landed in Cincinnati, leaving Ohio with a 6.04 earned run average. The Reds deployed Paddack at the league minimum before shuttling him off the roster.

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Chris Paddack has been DFA’d by the Rangers less than 24 hours after officially signing with the team 😭 The 8-year veteran pitched 4 innings of relief in Texas’ 6-3 win over Cleveland yesterday, where he allowed 2 runs on 7 hits in 4 innings of work. The Rangers have recalled… pic.twitter.com/jqiDwLjznF — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@Rangers__Nation) June 30, 2026

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2019 Seems Like a Lifetime Ago

For baseball fans, Paddack’s name should ring a bell. Back in 2019, Paddack caught eyes and headlines. Before the season, MLB.com named him the San Diego Padres No.5 prospect. Armed with a full arsenal of pitches. Opponents hit .209 off his four-seam fastball and .190 against his changeup. In 26 starts, Paddack posted a 9-7 record with a 3.33 earned run average. On top of that, he struck out 153 batters in 140 innings. He challenged hitters on the mound and in the press.

Pete Alonso was a rookie as well. The former Mets slugger earned praise for his hot start. However, Paddack lashed out. The beef came to a head when Paddack struck Alonso out, leaving the mound, brimming with emotion. However, that looked like one of the last highlights for the pitcher. The following season, Paddack surrendered 14 home runs in 59 innings. Additionally, he underwent Tommy John surgery for a second time. From there, Paddack devolved from Opening Day starter to journeyman.

Chris Paddack walks off the mound having only yielded 2 ER in 4 IP against the Guardians. Doubt he’ll be around for long barring a recreation of his San Diego self, but outstanding job from him tonight eating up some frames and keeping us in the ballgame. pic.twitter.com/InYK6rURkh — Right on Rangers (@RightOnRangers) June 30, 2026

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What Happens Now?

Paddack is no longer that bold rookie who blew hitters away and carried the hopes of a young franchise on his arm. Instead, he will probably bounce between the majors and the minors. While his stuff hasn’t dissipated, will teams take a chance, forking over serious money for a righty that looks like any other veteran but less accomplished?

With that said, what is Paddack’s role now that he’s left Texas? Will he become a starter on a good team? By the path of his career, he looks like a middle reliever, an innings-eater that will keep a team in the game. While Paddack may not win games for his team, whoever they may be, he will be required not to lose any games. 2019 feels like a lifetime away. Can Paddack catch on with his fourth team this season?