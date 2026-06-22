Texas Rangers Announce Signing of 10-Year MLB Player During Marlins Series

The Texas Rangers are currently taking on the Miami Marlins to begin the new MLB week. As the time of typing this, the Rangers-Marlins are underway for the first game of the series.

During the Marlins series, the Rangers announced a notable signing. Texas is currently 37-40, and sits in third place in the AL West.

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Rangers Sign MLB Veteran Marco Gonzalez

According to multiple reports, the Texas Rangers are signing 10-year MLB veteran Marco Gonzales. Gonzales has not pitched in MLB since 2024, and has spent his 2026 season thus far in the San Diego Padres organization.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the news, and indicated that Gonzales may be past his prime:

“Gonzales, 34, is not exactly in good form at the moment. He underwent flexor surgery late in 2024 and then didn’t pitch in 2025. He signed a minor league deal with the Friars in January. He made 13 appearances for Triple-A El Paso, logging 47 1/3 innings with a 7.99 earned run average.”

His poor underlying numbers in the minors highlight that it may be difficult for Marco Gonzales to make it back to the Majors, but this is an interesting depth signing for the Rangers to make, and maybe if the 34-year-old Marco Gonzales can turn things around, Texas may be able to use him later in the season.

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Marco Gonzales’s MLB Career

Before his recent struggles and injuries, Gonzales was once a very servicable MLB starter.

He debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and has also played for the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates (briefly). The southpaw spent the most time in his MLB career with the Mariners.

Over seven seasons in Seattle, he started 148 games and pitched 850+ innings to the tune of a 4.08 ERA with 631 strikeouts.

For his entire career, his ERA sits at 4.16 over 926.2 innings pitched. In his last MLB action (2024), Gonzales boasted an ERA of 4.54 over 33.2 innings.

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