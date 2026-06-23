Red Sox Sonny Gray Named Possible Trade Fit for Two NL Contenders

The Boston Red Sox have had a dreadful season to date. They fired manager Alex Cora after a 10-17 start, but haven’t seen any improvement since then. Instead, they remain at the bottom of the American League East at 31-45 on the season.

Even right-hander Sonny Gray, who waived his no-trade clause to join the Red Sox last offseason, is having second thoughts about being a member of the team and said he was open to being moved elsewhere.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today appeared on “Foul Territory” on Monday and discussed two potential fits for the veteran right-hander if he chooses to waive his no-trade clause again.

“I think it’d be great for Gray because I think for him to pitch back in the playoffs would mean a lot to him. I’m sure he’d love to get traded back to St. Louis for that matter,” Nightengale said.

“I think he would love to go to Atlanta, and I think he’d fit perfectly with that whole clubhouse culture and everything else. I think Sonny Gray would be very comfortable there.”

Cardinals, Braves Named Trade Fits for Sonny Gray

Out of the two teams listed by Nightengale, the Braves would likely be the best fit. Both teams are relatively close to his Nashville home, but the Braves have a commanding lead in the National League East and are one of the few teams that could challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers for a World Series title this coming October.

They need help in their starting rotation. Spencer Strider is out with an injury, and they have been without both Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep for much of the season. Ultimately, Gray would make sense for a team like the Braves.

The Braves should be in the buyer’s market at the deadline, and Gray would have an opportunity to pitch closer to home if he were to go to Atlanta. Nightengale also noted that because of his contract, Gray likely won’t be too costly for contending teams to acquire.

Cardinals Unlikely to Trade for Gray

On the opposite side, while Gray has pitched in St. Louis before, the Cardinals are an unlikely suitor simply because of where they are as an organization. They may be in contention right now, but they are in the middle of a rebuild and would be wise to keep their focus on the future.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch also notes that trading right-hander Dustin May is likely in Chaim Bloom’s plans for the trade deadline, which indicates that despite their status as contenders, St. Louis is more likely to sell in the coming weeks, not unlike the Red Sox.

“I think there could be a good debate on whether he’s the starter to build around or if that starter has yet to emerge this summer as July approaches,” Goold wrote.

“The Cardinals seem really committed to following through on their plan for this season. That does include trading May. That could include having Hunter Dobbins ready to move into that spot when/if May is trade.”

St. Louis is also relatively close to his offseason home, but the Cardinals simply are not in a position to be adding at the deadline. This means that Gray is unlikely to be even considered by the Cardinals.

It will be interesting to see where Gray goes if he waives his no-trade clause again, but Atlanta seems like the more likely option as opposed to St. Louis.