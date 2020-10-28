WWE Hall of Famer Reveals Why Ronda Rousey Could Return to Wrestling [LOOK]

How cool would it be to see Ronda Rousey return to the WWE?

Rousey has not appeared in the WWE since WrestleMania 35. On that PPV, Rousey, a former RAW Women’s Champion lost in the main even to Becky Lynch.

Will it happen? Could it happen?

Heavy With Scoop B & Mark HenryWWE legend Mark Henry joins Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson to talk NBA, NFL and more. 2020-10-22T21:23:52Z

“Hell yeah,” WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“I can’t wait. I pray in my prayers every night . I pray that Rhonda Rousey comes back to wrestle man. I hope she does. If anybody knows Rhonda, please tell Rhonda to come back to wrestling. I mean, that was the best part of watching last year’s WrestleMania is to see her development – the BEST beginning in pro wrestling I ever saw. Nobody’s ever – Kurt Angle…Kurt had a year to wrestle, wrestle, wrestle before everybody saw who he was. Rhonda?… her first match was Pay Per View just like mine was. The first match that I ever had was a Pay Per View. But her first big deal was WrestleMania in the Main Event! Golly man, the pressure that – you have to be so good that pressure doesn’t bother you and you mentioned Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson and Patrick Mahomes but, pressure don’t bother Patrick Mahomes. You look at that dude; he’s standing in the pocket even with people rushing at him… did you see the sideline play that he did? He acted like he was going to run out of bounds and he said nope I’m going to pirouette and I’m gonna run 7 yards and I’m gonna try to stretch out – he didn’t get the first down, but just the thought that a quarterback would try that; I bet you that it made him go, “That was real! That felt good!” because everything else is ho-hum to him.”

Imagine a world where Ronda Rousey returns to the squared circle.

Million Dollar Question: Could Rousey step into the ring with Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch? “Man, both of those are good options,” relayed Mark Henry while on his appearance on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

I think that the greatness of Charlotte would even challenge Rhonda Rousey. I think that also Becky is at home getting ready to have a baby and she won’t be back in time for WrestleMania, so I’m already making the business decision to put her and Charlotte together [laughs]. But the year after next, I want to see Becky get that chance one-on-one.”