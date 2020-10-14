Ryan Smile Dead: UK Professional Wrestling Star Dies at 31

Ryan Smile, a star on the United Kingdom’s professional wrestling scene, has died at the age of 31.

Smile’s death was confirmed on October 14 in a tweet from UK promotion Revolution Pro’s Twitter account. The tweet read, “No words. RIP Ryan Smile forever our All Day Star.”

Smile’s cause of death has not been made public. In their tribute to Smile, promotion Reloaded Championship Wrestling Alliance described the wrestler as an “amazingly talented wrestler” with a “larger than life personality.” The WWE’s Joseph Conners tweeted, “Very sorry to hear the news of Ryan Smiles passing. He was a gifted athlete & was a true personality. My thoughts are with his family at this horrible time.”

The tribute concluded by saying that Smile had “sadly lost his battle with mental illness.” While the Shropshire Wrestling Alliance said in part in a Facebook post, “We thank Ryan for everything he gave to SWA and hope he is now at peace.” Over the Top Wrestling, a wrestling promotion that is based in Ireland credited Smile with helping to “set the standard for what British/Irish wrestling was to become,” according to a Facebook post from the organization.

According to Pro Wrestling Fandom, Smile debuted in 2006 and stood at 5-foot-11 while weighing 187 pounds. Smile was a native of Birmingham in the English midlands.

Rest in Peace Ryan, thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/tEdQ2FrgzP — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) October 14, 2020

Wrestling Data says that during his career, Smile also went by the monikers Eddie Gordo, Ryan Starr, Sonic and Tucker Starr. Cagematch.net lists Smile’s nicknames as “All Day Star” and “The Star in the City.”

During his career, Smile operated his own wrestling promotion, Lucha Forever.

