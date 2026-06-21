Sacramento Kings Named Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Guard

The Sacramento Kings are a bit of a wildcard this offseason. No one knows exactly what they’re going to do, as they appear to be a team without clear direction.

They could begin a rebuild, or if they want to try to remain competitive in the Western Conference, perhaps they could look to acquire a star guard over the offseason.

Sacramento Kings Named Potential Offseason Landing Spot for Trae Young

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently named the Kings as a potential landing spot for Trae Young, who turned down his player option with the Washington Wizards for next season in favor of free agency.

Young is expected to sign a new deal with the Wizards, but nothing is official until he actually puts pen to paper. If talks break down between Young and Washington, he could be seeking a new NBA home this summer.

“This is sort of the wildcard team, but the Sacramento Kings have a clear need for a point guard after trading both Tyrese Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox in recent seasons. And while the sign-and-trade possibilities probably don’t offer Washington the same kind of youth, they could lead to flexibility,” Bailey wrote.

“As for the Kings, a total teardown might make more sense, but there’s not quite as much incentive for those as there was a few months ago. And Young and Sabonis could develop some good inside-out synergy.”

Young winding up in Sacramento feels like a bit of a longshot, but when it comes to the Kings it feels like nothing can truly be ruled out at this point in time.

No Clear Path Forward for the Sacramento Kings

While undertaking a rebuild might seem like the best path forward for Sacramento, doing so might prove easier said than done. The Kings could have six players slated to make over $20 million next season if Zach LaVine picks up his player option.

Moving off all of those contracts could prove very difficult for the Kings, but they could potentially swap an expiring contract like LaVine’s or DeMar DeRozan’s to Washington in a sing-and-trade for Young, if they were so inclined.

One way or another, we should expect Sacramento’s roster to look differently than it does now when the season starts.