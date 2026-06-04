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Saints Urged to Trade Former First-Round Draft Pick Before 2026 NFL Season

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Cesar Ruiz
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Cesar Ruiz

There’s still plenty of time left in the current NFL offseason.

The New Orleans Saints are being urged to use that time to trade a longtime starter and former first-round pick in order to free up some salary cap space.

Saints Urged to Trade Cesar Ruiz Before Start of 2026 NFL Season

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: Cesar Ruiz #51 of the New Orleans Saints blocks Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears as Drew Brees #9 readies to pass at Soldier Field on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Saints defeated the Bears 26-23 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently listed one player that every team should try to trade before the start of the season, and for the Saints the pick was offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.

Ruiz is coming off of an extremely underwhelming 2025 campaign and Moton argues that generating cap space for Moton could be in New Orleans’ best interest, especially since the team landed a potential replacement for Ruiz in the 2026 NFL Draft in Jeremiah Wright.

“As a first-rounder from the 2020 draft, Cesar Ruiz has been mediocre on the interior of the New Orleans Saints’ offensive line. Ruiz has drawn criticism for his subpar run-blocking ability. He’s also missed seven games over the last two years,” Moton wrote.

“The Saints selected Jeremiah Wright in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He’s a two-year starter out of Auburn, who lined up at right guard. If Wright flashes in summer practices and preseason games, he could unseat Ruiz for a starting spot. If the Saints find a trade partner for the veteran offensive lineman, they would save $9.5 million in cap space.”

For what it’s worth, Ruiz still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Saints.

Cesar Ruiz Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong in 2026

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 09: A flag is seen on the helmet of Cesar Ruiz #51 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The fact that he underwhelmed last season isn’t lost on Ruiz, who is majorly motivated to prove doubters wrong and have a bounce-back campaign in 2026.

“I got something to prove, bro. Not only to people watching, but to myself, you know, and that’s really been the mindset, especially this whole offseason. … Everybody who don’t think I can do it. I know I can do it. I know I can do it,” Ruiz said in April.

“A lot of people don’t think I can. And you know, I don’t read too much and everything, but you know, when it’ll come across your screen, you can feel the vibes. If you don’t think I can, thank you. Thank you. Like, I need you to not believe in me, bro. I need you to because I believe in myself.”

If he’s able to back up his talk, the Saints might not want to try to trade Ruiz, because he could be in line for a big 2026 season.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Saints Urged to Trade Former First-Round Draft Pick Before 2026 NFL Season

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