Saints Urged to Trade Former First-Round Draft Pick Before 2026 NFL Season

There’s still plenty of time left in the current NFL offseason.

The New Orleans Saints are being urged to use that time to trade a longtime starter and former first-round pick in order to free up some salary cap space.

Saints Urged to Trade Cesar Ruiz Before Start of 2026 NFL Season

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently listed one player that every team should try to trade before the start of the season, and for the Saints the pick was offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.

Ruiz is coming off of an extremely underwhelming 2025 campaign and Moton argues that generating cap space for Moton could be in New Orleans’ best interest, especially since the team landed a potential replacement for Ruiz in the 2026 NFL Draft in Jeremiah Wright.

“As a first-rounder from the 2020 draft, Cesar Ruiz has been mediocre on the interior of the New Orleans Saints’ offensive line. Ruiz has drawn criticism for his subpar run-blocking ability. He’s also missed seven games over the last two years,” Moton wrote.

“The Saints selected Jeremiah Wright in the fourth round of this year’s draft. He’s a two-year starter out of Auburn, who lined up at right guard. If Wright flashes in summer practices and preseason games, he could unseat Ruiz for a starting spot. If the Saints find a trade partner for the veteran offensive lineman, they would save $9.5 million in cap space.”

For what it’s worth, Ruiz still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Saints.

Cesar Ruiz Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong in 2026

The fact that he underwhelmed last season isn’t lost on Ruiz, who is majorly motivated to prove doubters wrong and have a bounce-back campaign in 2026.

“I got something to prove, bro. Not only to people watching, but to myself, you know, and that’s really been the mindset, especially this whole offseason. … Everybody who don’t think I can do it. I know I can do it. I know I can do it,” Ruiz said in April.

“A lot of people don’t think I can. And you know, I don’t read too much and everything, but you know, when it’ll come across your screen, you can feel the vibes. If you don’t think I can, thank you. Thank you. Like, I need you to not believe in me, bro. I need you to because I believe in myself.”

If he’s able to back up his talk, the Saints might not want to try to trade Ruiz, because he could be in line for a big 2026 season.