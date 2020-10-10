49ers Announce Starting Quarterback Against Dolphins

He’s back. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Friday that Jimmy Garappolo will start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo will start Sunday vs. Dolphins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2020

The 49ers were hoping they would get their No. 1 quarterback Jimmy G. back this week who was nursing a high ankle sprain and missed the past two games. This will be a huge lift to an offense that struggled during last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

The 49ers had to use both of their backup quarterbacks in the game against the Eagles and still couldn’t find a way to win.

Shanahan held Garropolo to limited participation this week and said he got better day after day.

“He did a good job,” Shanahan said via ESPN. “Each day it got better, never felt too sore the next day, so we needed to hear that today and see him out there today, and we feel good to go and he’ll be starting Sunday.”

Nick Mullens Loses Backup Job

Shanahan also revealed that C.J. Beathard will serve as Garoppolo’s backup this week after replacing Nick Mullens in the last quarter of Sunday’s loss. Mullens moves back on the depth chart to third option quarterback.

Beathard almost led a last-second comeback against the Eagles, taking the Niners to a touchdown and then had a Hail Mary fall incomplete on the game’s final play.

Running back Raheem Mostert‘s return is still up in the air as he is listed as questionable for Sunday. Mostert has been out since spraining his right knee in Week 2 against the Jets, and his absence is obvious as the 49ers’ run game struggles.

Mostert practiced on a limited basis all week but continues to trend upward day after day. He will be a gameday decision.

Deebo Held Out of Practice?

The 49ers injury report had a surprising name on it in Thursday’s practice. Wide Reciever Deebo Samuel was held out due to an illness.

Fortunately, Samuel was not placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list so that can be ruled out of our concerns. Although, he’ll have to pass multiple COVID tests per protocol before returning to normal practice days.

“Deebo is good,” Shanahan said via ESPN. “He says he has no symptoms. He’s feeling great, so he’s got one more test to pass. I think he did it today. We’ll get the results tomorrow on that and then he should be allowed back in the building.”

Samuel made his return from a foot injury and played 25 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. He had a full practice on Wednesday, so it was concerning when he was nowhere to be found at practice on Thursday. Reports initially figure it was his foot since he went on Injured Reserve before Week 1 when his foot continued to bother him and he sidelined for three weeks.

49ers Need Cornerback Help

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) is expected to return this week after missing the past two games. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is officially questionable nursing a hamstring injury.

Cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Dontae Johnson (groin) have been ruled out. With Witherspoon questionable and Moseley and Johnson out, Shanahan said the Niners need to add some CB help.

Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (torn biceps) is headed to injured reserve along with cornerback K’Waun Williams (sprained knee), which means there will be two roster spots open.

