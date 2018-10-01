Report: 49ers Hoping to Trade C.J. Beathard?

The San Francisco 49ers may be without their starting quarterback for the rest of the 2018 NFL season, but they aren’t making any big moves yet. While Jimmy Garoppolo will be sidelined with a torn ACL, the 49ers will roll with C.J. Beathard, even though there have been various reports linking them to other quarterbacks.

After many fans called for the team to sign Colin Kaepernick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed on Sunday NFL Countdown that the league office was hoping the team would swing trade. That deal would have been for Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller Nick Foles. But instead, the team will stand pat and even consider the possibility of trading Beathard, as Schefter stated.

“The 49ers have five prime-time games left, I think there were people in the league office hoping they’d trade for Nick Foles and I think there were fans hoping they’d go after Colin Kaepernick. They’re not interested in that right now, they’re more interested in getting C.J. Beathard, their former third-round pick up to speed. They believe if he plays they way they think he can, they can turn around and maybe even trade him for value at a certain point in time.” Schefter stated.

It seems there’s a belief within the 49ers organization that Beathard has flashed upside worth looking further into.

Potential Nick Foles Trade and Beathard Starting

If the 49ers are unable to pick up quick wins with Beathard and the quarterback doesn’t look good, there’s reason to believe they’ll jump at bringing in a new quarterback. Whether or not that proves to be the Eagles signal-caller in Foles is the big question, though.

Earlier this offseason the Eagles were looking to land at least a first-round pick for Foles, which obviously didn’t pan out. The 49ers are unlikely to give up a selection that high for a player who’ll be under center for the remainder of this season at most.

Week 4 could be a big one for Beathard, and time will tell on how the 49ers opt to move forward at the position.

