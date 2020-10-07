49ers Richard Sherman Announces Target Date for Return

The 49ers have been plagued with several injuries for the start of the 2020 football season, but things are trending upward in San Francisco.

While Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are, unfortunately, out for the season with ACL injuries, the banged-up defense is getting their star defender back soon.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that the team hopes to have veteran cornerback Richard Sherman practicing this week and even better news, have him back on the field by Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Mark Your Calendars for October 18

Following the Cardinals Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Sherman was placed on injured reserve with a strained calf.

Sherman told Cris Collinsworth on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring that he’s planning to get back by the October 18 game.

“We’re trying to get that figured out right now,” Sherman said when asked about his return date. “I’m trying to make it back for that game (on October 18 vs. the Rams). The plan was for me to practice this week. We’re still working through that. This rehab process, they are way more meticulous than way back in the day when they tell you to tape it up and just get back out there, give your all, and let you go.

“They’re concerned with the long-term, making sure I’m able to play the whole season. We’ll see. I’m fighting to get out there when you’re here wearing your mask and mak[ing] sure you drink with it, and eat with it on, and don’t remove (it).”

NFL vets Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson has been the Niners’ go-to guy with Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, and Ahkello Witherspoon all injured.

49ers in Playoff Trouble

With a record of 2-2, the 49ers are now in danger of dropping out of the playoffs if they can’t figure out a winning streak in the coming weeks.

They’ll face the 1-3 Miami Dolphins this Sunday before looking a daunting stretch that sees them face the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, and Los Angeles Rams twice.

The Miami Dolphins should be a sigh of relief, but Brian Flores has managed to shock the league this season even without being consistent about it.

49ers Hopeful for Getting Jimmy G. Back

The 49ers hope to get their starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back this week who is nursing a high ankle sprain. This would be a huge facelift to an offense that struggled during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

The 49ers had to use both of their backup quarterbacks in the game against the Eagles and still couldn’t find a way to win.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s “not sure yet” if starter Jimmy G. will be ready for their Week 5against the Dolphins.

“I’m not sure, totally,” Shanahan said Sunday via NBC Sports. “I didn’t talk to him today about how it went. We’ll see tomorrow when he comes in.

“I know he’ll have a good workout here Monday and Tuesday, and hopefully he’ll be good to go for Wednesday, but I’m not sure yet.”

Getting Garoppolo and Sherman back for the tough part of their schedule should give the 49ers hope and a chance to keep their heads above water heading into the playoffs.

