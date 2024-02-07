49ers’ Tashaun Gipson Reacts to Patrick Mahomes: ‘Would Make My Life’

San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson has the unique distinction of picking off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice in his career.

A third time could arrive on Sunday when the 49ers and Chiefs meet in the 2024 Super Bowl. Gipson made the wish known during his February 6 media session.

“I hope he gives me another one Sunday. That would make my life,” Gipson told the media.

Gipson first picked off Mahomes in 2018 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. It occurred again in 2019 when Gipson played for the Houston Texans.

This season, Gipson has 60 tackles, an interception, a sack, and a forced fumble. While he knows he will need to work for that third interception, he poked fun at the Chiefs’ receiving corps struggles this season — a meager 76% catch percentage.

“He can make my mailman catch for 700 yards,” Gipson said. “All you have to do is catch the ball.”

Gipson and company will at least look to keep those problems going for the Chiefs on Sunday. He also got adamant his team’s defense needs to turn around from 31 points surrendered against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game.

“Obviously, everybody on that film can at some point on one of those plays point themselves out and said, ‘Man, I could have played with better effort’ … that film was hard[(to watch],” Gipson said. “You had to see that and you had to hear some choice words, because that’s not our brand of football.” “We are a lot better football team than that. It’s nothing I’m worried about moving forward,” Gipson added.

Tashaun Gipson Calls 49ers Locker Room Ego-Free

Gipson, who joined the 49ers as a free agent in 2022, says this squad doesn’t have big egos, which has only helped winning on the field.

“The brotherhood is the biggest thing,” Gipson said. “When you walk into this locker room, everybody treats each other like it’s family.”

“That’s why this team is good,” Gipson added, “because it’s just like anything—[when] you have love for somebody, you care about somebody, you don’t want to let them down, and you’re playing for them.”

“And I think that’s what makes this team so special because there are no egos,” Gipson continued. “Nobody cares about who’s getting glorification. It’s all about a brotherhood and seeing your brother shine.”

On defense alone, the players spread the wealth amid 16 different players recording sacks, 10 different players garnering interceptions, and 12 different players posting 20 or more tackles. Offensively, 11 different players have scored touchdowns this season.

“Everybody got love for each other, and it’s hard to do that in the National Football League. A lot of egos; everybody wants to be at the top. But I can say, in this locker room, it’s just so different,” Gipson said.

Tashaun Gipson Credits God for 1st Super Bowl Appearance

Gipson had to wait until his 12th season to reach a Super Bowl after previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, Jaguars, Texans, and Chicago Bears.

“This is just God. Honestly, it’s just God. Without Him, this wouldn’t be possible,” Gipson told 49ers.com’s Lindsey Pallares on January 29. “It’s a surreal feeling; my body is numb right now … I’m so thankful.”

Gipson notably forced a fumble in the 34-31 NFC Championship game comeback win.