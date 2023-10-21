49ers’ Brock Purdy Addresses Recent Criticism

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy couldn’t care less about what critics say of him, including the narrative of him being a “system” quarterback.

“I don’t really care in a sense,” Purdy said during an interview with the “Rich Eisen Show” on Friday, October 20. “I just want to win. I want to help this team win. People can say what they want, that’s cool. I just want to help this team win and reach our goals, and then we’ll see at the end of all this if that is true or not.”

“There’s always something that’s like, man, I could be better, you know? And so, when I step out in the field, man, it’s like still trying to prove to myself that I haven’t reached my full potential yet,” Purdy added. “And so, that’s like that chip that I always have on my shoulder and no matter what everyone else is saying, man, like I know that there’s another level that I can get to and so that’s where I’m trying to get. And you know, taking it one day at a time, but never being comfortable with where I’m at.”

Purdy surprisingly burst on the scene as a third-string 49ers quarterback and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft last year. He started the final five games of the 2022 season after Jimmy Garoppolo‘s injury, and Purdy took off with a 10-0 start before a recent 19-17 Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Brock Purdy: ‘That’s Something I Take on Me’

While Purdy led a potential game-winning drive before a missed field goal by kicker Jake Moody, the former Iowa State standout takes responsibility for the defeat. Purdy explained what went wrong and what needs to change when the 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” on October 23.

“I would just say the operation, our offense is complex with stuff,” Purdy said. “Just making sure if a couple of our key players go down like Deebo [Samuel] and Christian [McCaffrey], being able to help out guys who come in the huddle who maybe haven’t gotten those reps at practice allowing them to be ready for play-calls and stuff like that.

“That’s something that I take on me. Ray-Ray [McCloud] came in, Elijah Mitchell, JP Mason backing up Christian and Deebo. I feel like I could have done a better job of helping them out with where we’re supposed to line up, the plays we have to run and things like that. Moving forward I’ve got to be better with that,” Purdy added.

Brock Purdy is Thinking About 1 Kind of Noise

Purdy wants to improve his leadership of the offense and be ready for a tough road environment on October 23. US Bank Stadium ranked seventh for the loudest stadiums in the NFL last year.

“As a quarterback in general, you know? For us to be on point and move as an offense, I just feel like there’s times where we break the huddle I can be like ‘Hey, you’re over here.’ Just remind them, little reminders,” Purdy. “Especially on the road where the environment is crazy, sometimes tough to hear, but just being ready for those kind of moments I feel like could help them out and help them get into a groove and help build their confidence. For some reason, I feel like I take that on myself.”