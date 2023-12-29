Brock Purdy Reveals Adjustments From 4-Interception Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy won’t hit the panic button after the worst game of his life on Christmas Day.

“My process, my routine and everything is going to be the same, like I’ve done all year,” Purdy told reporters on Thursday.

That’s after a four-interception game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 33-19 loss. Purdy, who drew MVP interest for stellar play most of the season, had poor performances before such as his 44.4% completion rate against the Cleveland Browns and a pair of two-interception games in October.

“It just comes down to the moment, getting behind the center, going through my reads in the moment, in the heat of battle, being smart with the ball, doing what we’re trying to do on offense and what the coaches are asking of me,” Purdy continued.

RAVENS GET BROCK PURDY FOR THE 4TH TIME TONIGHT 😱 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/X299BZYXNd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 26, 2023

“Obviously, it’s be smart. But in terms of my process and everything, I’m going to be the same guy that I’ve been all year in terms of how I get ready for a game,” Purdy added. “It’s just going to be in the heat of battle, making the right decisions and setting up our offense and our team to have success in the right way.”

Whether or not Purdy sticking to routine will work again remains to be seen. He will get his shot to bounce back on New Year’s Eve against the Washington Commanders in Week 17.

Brock Purdy Anticipates Another Strong Pass Rush in Washington

Purdy understands it will be a challenge despite the Commanders’ 4-11 record.

“Yeah, I think it starts with the two boys up front, [defensive tackle Jonathan Allen] 93 and [defensive tackle Daron Payne] 94,” Purdy said. “I feel like they’re very disruptive. They’ve been disruptive really their whole careers and stuff.”

Allen has 5.5 sacks and 48 tackles this season. Payne has four sacks, two forced fumbles, and 49 tackles this year.

“So for us, we respect them a lot. Then just their coverages behind it and everything, the boys in the secondary, they’re sound in what they do,” Purdy added. “For us, it’s being smart with the ball, being on the right side of the field with our reads and going through my progressions and being efficient.”

More on Brock Purdy from The Insiders @ nflnetwork. To think that he can’t rebound from a tough game or end-of-the-season pressure is 😒. Are we so quick to forget what he did as a rookie in 2022? pic.twitter.com/RFnR0PSw1s — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 28, 2023

Purdy has his problems with the Ravens’ defense front on Monday. He sees a similar ability in the Commanders to disrupt a quarterback’s rhythm.

“I feel like they’ve done a good job of making some quarterbacks have to be efficient and take the shots when the opportunity presents itself,” Purdy said. “I think overall they’re a solid squad and sound in what they do. So for us, we can’t get greedy or anything. For me, I have to go through my reads and stay disciplined more than anything.”

Brock Purdy: ‘It’s Just a Sucky State of Mind’

Purdy realizes how the interceptions piling up affected him, and he says he learned from that experience.

“Yeah, it’s just not being in the right state of mind as a quarterback,” Purdy said. “Having the aggressive trigger to make the throw, the big play, but also shoot, dude, you don’t want to turn the ball over again. It’s just a sucky state of mind to be in.”

“That’s the learning experience of going back and just taking it and saying every play has a life of its own, ” Purdy added. “You have to take it one play at a time and not try to win the game by a couple big plays. When I’m thinking like that, I just wasn’t in the right state of mind towards the end when we’re trying to get back into it.”