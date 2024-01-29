Brock Purdy, Fiancé Share Heartfelt Moment After Win vs. Lions [Watch]

Quarterback Brock Purdy didn’t save his first kiss with fiancé Jenna Brandt for the altar, and the San Francisco 49ers fanbase — and beyond — now knows that.

Purdy and Brandt embraced and kissed on the field following the 49ers’ 34-31 comeback win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Niners quarterback greeted his parents, Shawn and Carrie, followed by Brandt, whom he will marry in March after the Super Bowl.

Both professed Christians, Purdy and Brandt announced their engagement in July 2023 via an Instagram post. The couple notably doesn’t live together as Purdy currently has 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj living with him to split rent.

“And other than that, it’s pretty simple,” Purdy told “Today” in October 2023.

Purdy’s personal decision is outside modern norm — more people in America have cohabitated versus married according to a 2019 Pew Research Center report. On the field, Purdy has gone against the norm, too, as he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl despite his former draft position — the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, honestly, I think it’s a testament to God and where He’s taken me in life,” Purdy told reporters on Sunday. “I’ve never been the biggest, fastest, strongest, any of that.”

Purdy’s opportunity arrived late in the 2022 season when former Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury. The former Iowa State star went 5-0 and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before a season-ending elbow injury.

On Sunday, Purdy got to finish the job instead as he threw for 267 yards and a touchdown versus one pick. Next, he could become the youngest starting quarterback to win it all at the Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy Reveals What He Told the 49ers at Halftime

Purdy won over the locker room last season and that continued in 2023 as an MVP candidate. He used that momentum to aid his team at halftime against the Lions when things looked bleak amid a 24-7 deficit.

“Just try and tell everybody, ‘Do your job.’ That’s what we all need to do,” Purdy said about his halftime message. “You’re one of 11, and in that first half there were breakdowns, one guy each time. Obviously, it’s hard for me to know exactly what’s going on, but you’ve just got to do your job, and this defense is as talented as it gets. So, that was it.”

Brock Purdy Delivered After Big Defensive Stop

Detroit gashed the 49ers defense with three first-half touchdowns, but the Lions didn’t score again until the final minute of the game. Things changed in a flash for the 49ers when the defense stopped the Lions on fourth down in the third quarter when the visitors could have kicked a field goal to make it 27-10.

Purdy then led a scoring drive, highlighted by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s 51-yard catch, to cut the lead to 24-17 instead. The 49ers then tied it before the end of the third quarter on a 1-yard run by running back Christian McCaffrey.

“I honestly just block out everything going on offensively, and just try and keep everybody even keel,” Purdy said. “You can’t get too high when our offense is doing great because you know you’ve got to go out there and do your job.”