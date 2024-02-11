Brock Purdy Parents, Shawn & Carrie, Have a Super Bowl Level Family

Brock Purdy’s parents Shawn and Carrie Purdy are not surprised by the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, even if the rest of the world may be by the signal-caller. The odds of making the roster as the final pick in the NFL draft are slim.



Not only did Brock secure a spot with the Niners but ended up moving past both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo on the depth chart. Brock’s dad Shawn knows what it is like to grind as an overlooked athlete. Shawn was drafted by the Angels in the 16th round of the 1991 MLB draft.

Longtime MLB manager Joe Maddon worked for the Angels farm system as an instructor at the time Shawn was drafted. The baseball lifer sees a lot of similarities between Brock and Shawn’s path to becoming pro athletes.

“Shawn could have been the last guy drafted, too,” Maddon told The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner for a February 5, 2024 feature story titled, “How Brock Purdy’s Super Bowl journey was forged by his dad’s minor-league baseball career.” “When they describe Brock, they could be describing Shawn: great makeup, very highly competitive, never quit, tools are a little bit short, but he makes it work.”

Brock Purdy’s Parents, Shawn and Carrie, Made Arizona Home After Regular Spring Training Trips

Ultimately, Shawn’s career did not go quite as planned, but baseball would go on to shape the Purdy family. The regular Spring Training visits gave the couple an affinity for Arizona. Brock’s mom Carrie explained how setting up a home in Arizona was a compromise.

“Spring training sucked us in every time,” Carrie told Andy Staples for a 2019 story in The Athletic. “He wasn’t going to California, and I wasn’t going to Florida. This was our compromise. And we love it.”

Brock Purdy’s Siblings: The Niners QB Has a Brother & Sister Who Played College Athletics

"I'm super pumped for him." Our @shannonkelly_tv asked Brock Purdy about his brother Chubba joining the Nevada football team. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/EdFOhcgf0K — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) February 7, 2024

Brock has two siblings, Chubba and Whitney, who also played collegiate athletics. Chubba is a quarterback at the University of Nevada, while Whitney played softball at Southeastern University. Brock credits his family as a major reason for his ability to overcome the odds.

“I saw them right after the game and the emotions on their face and just the way they look down at me from up on the railing. It just means a lot because just throughout my whole life, the ups and downs of playing quarterback in general, high school and college, they’re the people at home that just believe in you and they always see the best in you,” Purdy told CBS News Bay Area on December 12, 2022.

“And so, they’ve believed in me even though I was the last draft pick and all that kind of stuff. They’ve always been telling me you’re good enough and we know that you can do it,” Purdy continued. “And so, to see them after that performance meant a lot to me and so very blessed to have them as my family.”

Purdy’s parents are hoping the family can add a Super Bowl win to the growing list of accomplishments. Shawn and Carrie will be gaining a new daughter when Brock marries longtime girlfriend Jenna Brandt in March.