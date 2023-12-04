Brock Purdy Has Major Change Coming After the Season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy‘s week could be summarized in half of the C.S. Lewis classic “The Four Loves” — sort of.

Before Purdy led a 42-19 rout in the “City of Brotherly Love” (philia) against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, his fiancé, Jenna Brandt, announced their wedding date (eros) the week leading up to the game. Brandt posted a story on Instagram with “less than 100 days days babes” to announce the March 2024 date.

Purdy and Brandt met in college at Iowa State, and they got engaged in July. Brandt posted “I love everything about you and your heart for Jesus more than any words can say” after the July engagement.

On Sunday, Purdy took a step toward a different kind of ring — a Super Bowl ring — with the 49ers’ beatdown of Philly. Purdy completed 70.4% of his passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’m not getting caught up in it,” Purdy told reporters about the consecutive scoring drives on Sunday. “We just want to keep the foot on the gas pedal and try to keep pulling away as best as possible.”

San Francisco scored on three-consecutive drives to take a 21-6 lead. Philadelphia crept back in at 21-13 in the third quarterback, but the 49ers pulled away again with back-to-back scoring drives.

“Outside of those first two drives, it’s … the Niner football that we know,” Purdy said. “When everyone’s doing their part, everything’s clicking obviously.”

Brock Purdy: ‘He’s Electric’

Purdy and the 49ers got a big lift from wide receiver Deebo Samuel who backed up his talking on Sunday. Samuel caught four passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

“Honestly. Deebo’s Deebo. He’s fun to be around. He’s electric … within meetings and obviously out on the practice field,” Purdy said. “In the locker and stuff, maybe he was saying some stuff that was fun for all of us to hear in a sense. Like Deebo was just having fun with it.”

“But was it anything out of the ordinary? I don’t think so,” Purdy added. “We all knew he was ready for this game. He’s been waiting for it for a long time.”

“His play did the rest,” Purdy concluded.

No ‘What Could Have Been’ for Brock Purdy

Purdy’s rookie season ended on the field in Philadelphia with an elbow injury during a 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss in January. For Week 13, Purdy said that was “sort of in my mind” on Sunday.

“I got hurt here,” Purdy acknowledged. “But was it going to be the revenge game or anything like that? No. For me, it was Week 13. It’s a hostile environment. We needed this game.”

San Francisco now trails the Eagles by one game for the NFC’s top playoff seed and bye. The 49ers will likely need a win out plus one more Eagles loss to clinch the No. 1 seed.

“And obviously, we have some really important games coming up, too, so that’s where I was at with that,” Purdy added. “I didn’t want to get distracted by I got to go back and show everybody what could have happened or what could have been.”

“[We] got a new team. This is 2023,” Purdy concluded.