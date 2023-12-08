49ers’ Brock Purdy Sends Message to Seahawks

Whether he wears a hat backward or forward, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy doesn’t trash talk, but he does have clear expectations for a tough Week 14 matchup.

“It’s going to be a dog fight like it always is,” Purdy told reporters on Thursday about the Seattle Seahawks as he donned a backward baseball cap. “We respect the heck out of Seattle and anytime we play them we know it’s always going to be a dog fight. That’s how we look at it.”

Brock Purdy has responded to backwards hat critique… "I'm glad the San Francisco media is addressing this fundamental concern about the franchise." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/QvYdTLRHHM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 8, 2023

After his “dog fight” analogy, Purdy got questioned if the backward hat is “representing the organization well right now” in reference to FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd’s take on the quarterback’s look. Purdy, an Arizona native and former Iowa State standout, defended his fashion choice.

“Man, I guess that’s who I am and I think so,” Purdy said. “Some guys have told me in the locker room and stuff, but I don’t buy into all that kind of stuff. I’m just trying to play quarterback and win games.”

Purdy led the 49ers to a 31-13 win over the Seahawks last time out on Thanksgiving Day in Week 12. He will look to help his team with a fifth-straight game plus a contest against the same team twice in three weeks on Sunday.

Brock Purdy Addresses MVP Talk

Purdy & Dak vs Winning Teams this season:

Purdy: 4-1, 9.1 Yds/Pass, 14-1 TD-INT, 125.7 Pass Rtg

Dak: 0-2, 7.8 Yds/Pass, 4-3 TD-INT, 88.3 Pass Rtg "Right now, the MVP favorite has to be Brock Purdy." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/VIf8aPz6gx — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 8, 2023

As Purdy continues to lead the NFL in multiple passing categories with a winning team, MVP talk only escalates. Purdy downplayed it all quickly on Thursday.

“Nothing’s changed. Yeah, I’m about my process and my week this week against the Seahawks and that’s it,” Purdy said.

With that said, he welcomed the 49ers fans’ excitement in Week 13 when they chanted his name after a 42-19 drubbing of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy dominated as he completed 70.4% of his passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns with a 148.8 quarterback rating.

“Yeah, I mean, just the support that you get from The Faithful and when we go on the road games, even if it’s east coast, they show up and they’re there all the way through,” Purdy said. “So to be able to pull out a great win like that and then run off the field and have them still be there supporting all of our guys running out was special for all of us.”

Brock Purdy: ‘Everything Else Sort of Falls Into Place’

Despite the 49ers’ glorious past with quarterbacks named Joe Montana and Steve Young, Purdy emphasized that he’s about the here and now of this season. That’s also in spite of Purdy’s head-turning numbers this year with a 70.2% completion rate and 116.1 quarterback rating — numbers that rival both Montana and Young.

“For me, I’ve always known that this whole thing, just life in itself is just a process,” Purdy said. “You can’t just wake up one day and graduate high school and then be like, ‘all right, I’m going to go play in the NFL in a couple years.’”

Brock Purdy is the 3rd 49ers QB to finish a game with a perfect passer rating. Other 2 are Joe Montana & Steve Young #GoNiners pic.twitter.com/smnM6fJwZh — Utah Niner Empire (@UtahNinerEmpire) November 20, 2023

“It’s like, no, I have to go earn the respect … in my college program. I’ve got to start. I’ve got to win games. I’ve got to get experience. Once I get to the NFL, there’s a process of doing it all over again,” Purdy added.

A three-star recruit, Purdy started four seasons for the Cyclones, but that only led to the title “Mr. Irrelevant” as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy didn’t get an opportunity until an injury for former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo late last season.

“And so, I’ve just taken it one step at a time and then once I get my opportunity all I’m focused on is trying to play quarterback and win games for the Niners and then all the other stuff sort of just happens as you go,” Purdy said.

“I don’t wake up in the morning thinking I’m going to do this or that. It’s how can I be the best today? How can I handle my business for the guys in the locker room and this organization and everything else sort of falls into place,” Purdy concluded.