Brock Purdy Arrives at 2024 Super Bowl in His Best Game Day Attire Yet [LOOK]

Quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers is known to wear plain attire when arrives at stadiums before NFL games. But on February 11, he will play in the Super Bowl. That called for the quarterback “upping” his fashion game.

When he arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game, Purdy was wearing a matching gray suit jacket and pants. He was also seen donning a nice pair of brown dress shoes.

But Purdy couldn’t be too fancy. That’s not his style. Under his gray suit jacket, he had on a button-down white shirt and no tie.

“Brock Purdy’s arrival to Super Bowl LVIII,” wrote The Athletic’s David Lombardi on X (formerly Twitter).

Considering what else Purdy has worn to NFL stadiums this season, this is easily his best pregame outfit.