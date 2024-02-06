Brock Purdy Puts Taylor Swift on Notice

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy won’t hesitate to make Taylor Swift dislike what she sees from 22 — football players, not her song — on the field in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Purdy admitted as much at the Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday ahead of the season-ending showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift became the Chiefs’ most-public fan this season amid her regular attendance and relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Is Brock Purdy prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift? Gotta do what ya gotta do 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/huToAINfYL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 6, 2024

“If it comes down to it, Brock, and it’s late in the fourth quarter. Are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?” NFL Network’s Scott Hanson asked Purdy.

“Yes,” Purdy replied confidently as the crowd roared. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Hanson then joked with him that Swift could write a song about him if that happens.

Brock Purdy Fills Out Fantasy Team With Familiar Names

Amid Purdy’s myriad of questions on Monday night, he took one about who he would put on his fantasy football team. He looked no further than the 49ers locker room.

“Christian McCaffrey, Deebo [Samuel], [Brandon] Aiyuk, (George) Kittle, the list goes on. JJ, Jajuan Jennings. I’d have my whole team on my fantasy team,” Purdy said.

Brock Purdy says if he could build a fantasy team, he would use all of the #49ers skill players and put Josh Allen at QB. Major Respect. (via: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/3B8dVHrq2z — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 6, 2024

Many of the 49ers skill players put up fantasy-worthy numbers this season, starting with Purdy himself. He threw for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns versus 11 interceptions this season.

McCaffrey had a monster regular season with 1,459 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns plus 67 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. Samuel makes the 49ers offensive click in many ways amid his 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns plus 37 carries for 225 yards and five touchdowns. San Francisco went 12-1 with Samuel and 1-4 without him in the regular season.

Aiyuk tallied 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Kittle likewise produced in the passing game with 65 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns, and Jennings steps up when needed amid 19 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes Impressed by Brock Purdy

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t surprised by Purdy’s success, and the 2-time Super Bowl champion said he watched Purdy at Iowa State.

“I’ve seen Brock play since college, I knew how good he was,” Mahomes told reporters on Monday. “I watched him play — I watch the Big 12 a lot so I watched him play a ton.”

There's no surprise from Patrick Mahomes on Brock Purdy's success after watching him play at Iowa State 👏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/rJ7rUlpyxM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 6, 2024

Mahomes played at Texas Tech for college before his NFL career, so he naturally would see Purdy play at a fellow Big 12 program. In 48 career games, Purdy threw for 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns versus 33 interceptions for the Cyclones.

“He was a winner and he made plays happen all through his college career,” Mahomes added. “Usually when you can make it happen in college, no matter what your surroundings are, and turn around a program like he did at Iowa State, you’re going to make it happen when you get your opportunity in the NFL.”

“So I wasn’t very surprised he’s had the success that he’s had because he’s a winner and he’s a guy that goes out there and competes, and I’ve always said, more than a football player, you’ve got to be someone who competes, and he’s always been one of those guys,” Mahomes concluded.