Brock Purdy Shoots Down 49ers Quarterback Narrative

Amid injuries to the San Francisco 49ers‘ top-two quarterbacks in 2022, Brock Purdy got his shot.

But don’t tell him the organization handed him the keys.

“The keys weren’t just given to me or anything, it had to be earned,” Purdy told reporters on Tuesday. “Coming in Day One, just trying to learn Kyle’s system, his playbook, and earn the respect of my teammates. over time I’ve been able to step into that role and be ready for my opportunity.”

“At the same time, I have a lot of help around me, and it’s allowed me to develop, and I’m going to continue to develop with the help and the cast I have around me,” Purdy added.

Purdy made the most of his chance with a 5-0 record in 2022 and an NFC Championship Game appearance. He then beat out former No. 3 pick Trey Lance for the starting job in 2023 despite coming off an elbow injury.

San Francisco traded away Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, and Purdy became an MVP candidate. Now, Purdy will play for a Super Bowl on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs despite his Mr. Irrelevant status as the final NFL Draft pick in 2022.

“You dreamed of those as a kid growing up. You wanted to play — every kid’s dream is playing in this game,” Purdy told reporters on Wednesday. “This is something we’ve all dreamed of growing up and [we’ve] got to be grateful for it and have fun with it.”

Brock Purdy’s First NFL Action Ironically Came Against the Chiefs

Purdy could win his first Super Bowl against the team he first played against as an NFL quarterback.

He unceremoniously appeared in an October 2022 regular season game against the Chiefs, a 44-23 blowout loss. San Francisco rested starter Jimmy Garoppolo to give Purdy some reps with the game out of hand.

“Obviously the score and the game was sort of out of reach and I went in at the end and was trying to get some reps and I’m not gonna lie, it was going pretty fast,” Purdy acknowledged.

“Just, it was my first NFL action and I’m dropping back and you know, for me, I was like, ‘I think, I don’t know if Chris Jones is in,’ but I was like, ‘man, Chris Jones is there, Frank Clark on the edge.’ So for me, my mind was racing pretty fast and I was trying to get through reads pretty quickly,” Purdy added.

Purdy completed 44.4% of his passes for 66 yards on 4-9 passing and one interception. He also gained a yard on his lone run.

Things will likely look much different on Sunday as Purdy’s play has only improved, and he expects more in the future.

“There’s a lot more room for me to grow,” Purdy said.

49ers QB Coach Brian Griese on Brock Purdy: ‘I Don’t Need to Tell this Kid Anything’

Niners quarterback coach Brian Griese, who played a backup role in a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 1999, has no doubt about Purdy’s readiness.

“It’s a big stage,” Griese said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t have any question about him handling all of this. I had those questions when he came in as a rookie: ‘How is he going to handle the media?’

“And, honestly, I watched his first press conference and I was like, ‘I don’t need to tell this kid anything.’ He was so much more mature than I was when I came in as a player,” Griese concluded.