49ers $2.5 Million Defender Holds Top 5 ‘Critically Important’ Role: Analyst

There’s important on the San Francisco 49ers, then there’s “critically important.” The latter pertains to the pass rush room.

Nick Bosa already holds down the important title — as he’s the first lion that gets uncaged and goes into an attack mode on quarterbacks for the 49ers defense. Teams, including the 49ers, have seen what the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is capable of when he’s unleashed. But someone else has to feast opposite of him…especially in moments where Bosa is down or needs a breather.

And that’s where Heavy senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo on Wednesday, June 21 called one of Bosa’s newest teammates the fourth-most “critically important” backup ahead of the 2023 season: the newest $2.5 million signing Clelin Ferrell.

Why Ferrell Earns ‘Critically Important’ Title

Lombardo dove into the reasons why it’s the same man who came from Bosa’s 2019 draft class who holds the title of top backup for the Niners…and one of the more important ones with the season officially less than three months away.

“Few positions are as tangibly meaningful to the outcome of games, outside of quarterback, than pass-rusher. The San Francisco 49ers are anchored by one of the most dominant offensive lines in the league, headlined by defending Defensive Player of The Year, Nick Bosa,” Lombardo wrote. “Ferrell arrives in the Bay Area following one of the more productive seasons of his career, logging a pair of sacks, but also adding 23 quarterback pressures, as a rotational rusher along the Raiders’ defensive line.”

Ferrell is walking into a deep rotation in the edge rush room. But still, Lombardo believes the former fourth overall pick must step up and embrace his potential future role of swapping with Bosa.

“San Francisco is historically deep up front, but Ferrell would need to play at a high level if Bosa or Drake Jackson wind up missing time,” Lombardo said.

Can Ferrell Find Redemption in the Bay Area?

For what it’s worth, Ferrell never lived up to his billing as a top five pick with the Las Vegas Raiders. While it didn’t help that he endured multiple defensive coordinator changes as well as a head coaching change, Ferrell still underperformed by first round draft pick standards.

Lucky for him, he doesn’t need to pressure himself to hit double-digit sacks or lead the team in tackles for a loss at his new post. San Francisco has a rotation of guys who get their turn to feast on quarterbacks. Ferrell, by showing a strong work ethic plus willingness to allow defensive line coach Kris Kocurek to coach him up, is capable of thriving when called upon.

What helps Kocurek with Ferrell is that he’s worked with long-armed defenders before and turned them into impact players in the Niners’ rotation. Arden Key and Charles Omenihu are the latest examples. Both used their length and Kocurek’s coaching to put together new career-high numbers in either sacks, tackles for a loss or total tackles. And, with the latter off to the Kansas City Chiefs, Ferrell gets the opportunity to become the long-armed defender in the trenches.

However, Ferrell’s best suit as of now is run stuffing — proven by the fact he hasn’t surpassed five sacks in a season. The 49ers, particularly new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, could turn to him more on run downs including third and short situations. Omenihu additionally came in handy there but so did Jordan Willis in using length and a push to win the trench battle.

Kocurek and the 49ers have had a streak going in turning little-known or underachieving DLs and turning them into impact defenders on the 49ers. Now, Ferrell gets his shot…in a “critically important” role on the 49ers.