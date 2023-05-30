49ers’ $5 Million WR is Proof S.F. Doesn’t Need De’Andre Hopkins

It’s not just a past rift between cornerback Charvarius Ward and De’Andre Hopkins that points to the reason why it’s best for the San Francisco 49ers to steer away from signing the free agent wide receiver.

There’s multiple reasons, but one of the primary ones involves a $5 million wideout the 49ers already have — and who the Niners deserve to give a chance to in 2023 in a season where he can prove himself.

‘Explosive’ WR is Why 49ers Should Avoid ‘D-Hop’

Yes, Danny Gray doesn’t have half the credentials Hopkins has. However, as a third round selection and now entering his second season, the 49ers should give him some leverage in fighting for a role on the offense — and pass on Hopkins.

The SMU wideout who signed a four-year, $5,044,908 rookie deal was drafted mostly to blow the top off defenses as a wideout called “explosive” and “loose-limbed” with a knack in attacking all three levels of the defense per nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein. Again, Hopkins has Pro Bowl credentials in tow. However, taking a WR that high points to the 49ers having no choice but to give him a chance. Who knows, Gray could follow the path of one other high draft pick on the 49ers who had a slow start.

Niner fans likely remember that Brandon Aiyuk didn’t start off as a 1,000-yard wideout right away. In fact, there was a period when he, too, was considered an afterthought in the offense and had to fight his way out of a doghouse. The rest is history, as Aiyuk has become a polished route runner and just wrapped up a 1,015-yard campaign that included eight touchdowns.

Gray’s rookie year only saw one reception for 10 yards — and that was in 10 games. But, at some point the 49ers will need a deep threat. Hopkins at 30 is no longer the third-level of the defense attacker he once was. Injuries have began to give Hopkins a slow turn in becoming slower as a deep threat and is relegated to more of a possession option at this stage of his career. The 49ers already have possession options in Aiyuk and the more towering Jauan Jennings at 6-foot-3.

Furthermore, this is a 49ers offense built for yards after the catch — a la Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Gray was brought in a year ago as the final day two pick to add to the “YAC” brotherhood. Hopkins, as a WR with a reported 4.57 time in the 40-yard dash, isn’t a YAC wideout for this system.

If anything, Hopkins would give S.F. and head coach Kyle Shanahan a contested grab monster, as Hopkins has become known for making ridiculous catches away from his body or when leaping to the air. But again, the 49ers need someone who’s more of a downfield threat regardless if it’s Trey Lance or Brock Purdy throwing the ball. The 49ers realistically have that option in Gray. Now is a great time to unleash him.

Executive Shares Strong Opinion on Hopkins to 1 Insider

While Hopkins is a red-hot name now available in free agency, one insider revealed that there is one executive not too high on Hopkins at the moment.

Per NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, May 30, one NFL executive gave a strong opinion about Hopkins to him.

“I asked one veteran team executive what’s still there, and he answered, via text, ‘Not much. He can’t run anymore,’” the anonymous executive told Breer.

The part about Hopkins running has to be most telling — especially for teams that want a guy who can stretch the field.

Another executive on the AFC side revealed the pros and cons of adding Hopkins.

The pros the AFC executive revealed: “Still great hands, he is not going to separate, not much of a deep threat, but very strong, and makes contested catches as well as anyone in the NFL.”

But the cons? “Does not love to practice — I can’t imagine that’ll get any better. And when things don’t go well, you’re always gonna be leery. All right, what kind of drama are we gonna get from this guy? When things are great, he’s great. When things go south, his true colors show a little bit.”

The same executive concluded how Hopkins still shows up on gameday, but “you cannot expect a perfect-attendance type of worker.”