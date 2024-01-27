Deebo Samuel Cuts Off Reporter With Blunt 4-Word Answer on Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for the Detroit Lions, taking the added boost of knowing Deebo Samuel will be suiting up. The 49ers wide receiver was a full practice participant on Friday, and he isn’t scared about re-injuring his shoulder.

After making his full return to practice, Samuel spoke to media members. When a reporter asked him about how he might change his game to protect his shoulder, Deebo stopped him quickly.

“I ain’t protecting nothing,” Deebo Samuel said on January 26.

Anyone that’s followed Samuel over the past few years shouldn’t be surprised by the response. The former South Carolina Gamecock always brings a tenacious attitude to the game.

No matter how damaged his shoulder is, the 49ers getting him back is huge. When he left the field against the Green Bay Packers, there were concerns of re-injury. Deebo also confirmed that his recent issue is unrelated to the previous shoulder injury.

“Right when I figured out it wasn’t the same thing as the Browns game, it was kind of a relief to know it wasn’t a fracture,” Samuel said. “It was just like a deep bruise or whatever. But I’m talking about timeless hours in here, day in and day out, just to get where we’re at right now.”

Deebo Samuel Returns to Form in 2023

While he was not the 49ers’ leading WR in 2023, Samuel is coming off the second-best statistical season of his career. And that’s all while he’s been banged up with different injuries, missing two games in the process.

According to PFR, Deebo’s 892 receiving yards is the second-highest total of his career. His 12 total touchdowns are also the second-highest total of his career. It’s worth mentioning that he’s hit these totals despite missing two games in the regular season.

Whether the return to form is due to the play of QB Brock Purdy or the fact that the 49ers’ have the “four horsemen” of Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle, it’s only good news that Samuel is performing well and able to go on January 28.

49ers QB Brock Purdy Speaks on Deebo Samuel

Before Deebo’s comments on his shoulder, Purdy was asked about having his receiver back on January 24. Some NFL Fans may point to McCaffrey as being the 49ers’ best playmaker, but Purdy said he thinks Deebo may be the best in the NFL.

“Obviously, he’s probably the best playmaker in this league,” Purdy said . “You get the ball in his hands, he can do whatever he wants. He makes guys miss, breaks tackles, he’s strong, he’s tough, he’s got grit and we all feed off it… Deebo definitely gives us some juice and energy and momentum on our offense. If he’s not playing, obviously that’s tough on us.”

As Heavy’s Sean Deveney wrote up, Purdy has had his MVP-nominated season thanks, in part, to Deebo Samuel. Of Samuel’s 892 receiving yards, 527 of them came after the catch.

This isn’t to take anything away from the 49ers QB, but it’s certainly a huge tool when you can just get a player the ball and watch him run.