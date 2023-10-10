ESPN Analyst: ‘If Mac Jones Was in San Francisco he Would be Playing Like Brock Purdy’

Brock Purdy has solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL after five games in 2023.

The very last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft picked up right where he left off when he stole the starting quarterback position and stunned the football world by leading the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game last season before an elbow injury ended his magical run.

Some members of the media continue to believe Purdy’s success is more of a reflection of Kyle Shanahan’s system and offensive scheming instead of giving the former Iowa State quarterback the credit he deserves.

“That’s pretty ridiculous. You just gotta watch the tape,”49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy ahead of his nearly perfect outing against Dallas.

“He plays at a high level every time he’s been out there. He’s done it in a lot of different situations, versus a lot of different defenses, on the road, at home, playoff games, when injured. Can’t do all that stuff, he’s been out there too long.”

After Sunday night’s brilliant four-touchdown performance where Purdy finished 17-of-24 for 252 yards and a quarterback rating of 144.4, the second-year NFL QB leads all signal callers in the league with a total QBR of 83.6.

Yet even still, there are smart members of the media alluding to Purdy’s success coming solely from playing in Shanahan’s system and the weapons he has at his disposal.

On the October 9th episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” former NFL quarterback and current analyst Dan Orlovsky continued the system narrative in a conversation about New England Patriots‘ QB Mac Jones.

“If Mac Jones was in San Francisco he would be playing like Brock Purdy,” Orlovsky said.

"If Mac Jones was in San Francisco, he would be playing like Brock Purdy." 👀 @danorlovsky7 pic.twitter.com/Riny8cGmCf — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 9, 2023

Jones has struggled mightily after his first five games and ranks No. 26 of the 32 starting quarterbacks with a QBR of 40.2.

After five games, Jones has just over 1,000 yards passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions.

In contrast, Purdy has thrown for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. He has completed 72.1% of his throws. He hasn’t had a pass intercepted.

Rex Ryan Stunned After Orlovsky’s Comment, Praises Purdy

Orlovsky is a fairly respected member of the media and doesn’t often spew hot takes just to go viral or get attention, but this one felt a bit overboard.

Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan was stunned after Orlovsky’s bold statement insinuating Jones could replicate Purdy’s incredible success if he was simply plugged in as the 49ers’ starting QB.

“Woah, dog, no, there’s no chance,” Ryan said. “There’s no chance. He’d be better than he is but if you think he’s going to play like Brock Purdy, you haven’t been paying attention to Brock Purdy, that is a slap in his face, he’s not just a system quarterback, he’s playing like Joe Montana.”

Orlovsky responded, “did we pay attention to Mac Jones’ rookie year, so that never happened?”

Jones had a decent rookie campaign in 2021, but the numbers don’t come close to the kind of success Purdy is having, so the bold claim still feels far-fetched to say the least. In 2021, Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and finished the year with a total QBR of 56.9.

That would put him around 12th or 13th in the NFL right now in terms of ranking quarterbacks by QBR.

Purdy is ranked dead first.

Brock Purdy is Legitimate MVP Contender

It’s fair to say that Jones doesn’t have the tools around him Purdy has in San Francisco.

From coaching to a lack of playmakers at his disposal, Ryan is likely right when he said Jones would play better if he was the San Francisco starter, but it’s a major leap to say he would replicate Purdy’s production.

While there have been Purdy doubters all season, it’s now impossible to discount much of the success of the 49ers offense has come directly from Purdy’s incredible accuracy, or ability to stand calmly in the pocket to wait for routes to develop.

He uses his legs to extend plays, doesn’t force throws and most importantly, he takes care of the football.

Purdy quite literally is the top QB in the entire NFL in terms of QBR, a tool developed by ESPN that incorporates all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including on how he impacts the game based on passes, rushes, penalties and turnovers.

ESPN says that because QBR is built from the play level, it accounts for a team’s success or failure on every play to provide proper context and then allocates credit to the quarterback and his teammate to create a clearer measure of quarterback efficiency.

On the Monday October 9th episode of the FOX Sports show “Undisputed,” former 49ers CB Richard Sherman said Purdy “should be the MVP of the National Football League,” while referencing him leading all NFL QBs in total QBR.

“He’s first in quarterback rating, second in yards per attempt, second in completion percentage, nine touchdowns, 1,200 yards, what more can you ask for?” Sherman said.

.@RSherman_25: “Brock Purdy should be the MVP of the National Football League.” RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/LhSHi25Q8B — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 9, 2023

Purdy is now a legitimate NFL MVP contender — and while the system and weapons around him certainly help — he’s doing a lot of things that top NFL talent evaluators are blown away by.

Longtime NFL analyst Brian Baldinger put together an in-depth breakdown of Purdy’s performance vs. the Cowboys, showing exactly why the 49ers QB is playing at elite level.

Brain Baldinger is beside himself watching Brock Purdy “Is this a real quarterback or is this just artificial intelligence? Is this just AI? Like, did they just invent this quarterback?” 🤖 🎥 @BaldyNFL pic.twitter.com/rgsODFno8W — KNBR (@KNBR) October 9, 2023

“Is this a real quarterback or is this just artificial intelligence? Is this just AI? Like, did they just invent this quarterback?” Baldinger said after breaking down and praising several throws Purdy made in the win over the Cowboys.

At this point, it’s impossible to say Jones or any other QB would be playing at Purdy’s level if he was simply plugged into the 49ers starting role.

Game after game, Purdy continues to do things that other quarterbacks aren’t or can’t, which is why he’s now a legitimate MVP candidate.