49ers’ George Kittle Takes Shot at Brock Purdy Narrative

After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy set a single-game franchise record for a perfect passer rating, tight end George Kittle couldn’t resist.

“System quarterback, right? It’s crazy,” Kittle told reporters after a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19. “Just another guy who is taking advantage of his opportunity.”

The former final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy received the system quarterback label outside of the 49ers organization because of the talent around him and his early success. Purdy has Pro Bowl-caliber skill players and offensive linemen around him, but Kittle sees someone who is much more than the benefactor of talented teammates.

“Brock’s fantastic that way that he shows up every single day,” Kittle added. “Someone asked him about his … mindset about how he can be so aggressive and still protect the football, and he talked about being a surgeon, he talked about having zero fear.”

“And just that quote from him by itself just shows his maturity level and how he understands that game and what it means to play quarterback at a high level while being aggressive but taking care of the football, so that really made me happy,” Kittle continued. “He doesn’t surprise me … he does that every single week.”

Purdy played nearly perfect on Sunday against the Buccaneers with 333 yards passing for three touchdowns. He completed 84% of his passes with a 21-25 mark, and he accumulated a 158.3 passer rating and a 79.9 quarterback rating.

It marked his second-straight three-touchdown game after he and the 49ers bounced back from a three-game losing streak. Purdy has 18 touchdowns versus five interceptions overall this season with a league-best 77.1 quarterback rating.

“You can just tell, you know, playing football aggressively and having a fun time doing it makes it a lot easier,” Kittle concluded.

George Kittle Having Fun

It’s been fun for Kittle, too, after eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown — his second-straight game with a score. Kittle didn’t catch any touchdowns during the 49ers’ October skid.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Kittle said. “Great times.”

Kittle has been having “great times” often this season amid 43 receptions for 648 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 15.1 yards per catch, and he has four-consecutive games of 78 or more receiving yards.

George Kittle Sends Message to Seahawks Fans

Kittle and the 49ers have a quick turnaround with a trip to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thanksgiving Day in primetime.

“It’s one of my favorite atmospheres,” Kittle said. “It’s one of my favorite places to play. They absolutely hate us, and … just what a great fan base. They absolutely hate us. It’s really fun.”

The Seahawks come into the NFC West matchup off of a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Kittle gave a little nod to the Rams for that.

“Shoutout to the Rams. Good job guys,” Kittle said. “So thankful for them, but you know all that means is Seattle’s going to be a little angry and it’s going to be a great game up there.”

San Francisco faces the Seahawks twice in a three-week span with the second meeting to follow on December 10.