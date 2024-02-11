Highest-Paid 49ers Players in the 2024 Super Bowl

It naturally takes quite a bit of cash to build an NFL roster capable of contending for a Super Bowl season after season, and the San Francisco 49ers have spared no expense in constructing such a team over the last few years.

What’s interesting, however, is that several of Kyle Shanahan’s most high-profile stars aren’t among the five highest-paid players on the Niners’ roster heading into their 2024 Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The biggest bargain of the San Francisco roster, of course, is quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s still playing on his rookie deal and earned a modest $870,000 this season (modest by NFL money, of course).

Also not among the top five are newly-crowned NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey ($16.01 million) and First-Team All-Pro tight end George Kittle ($15 million).

Based on the average annual value (AAV) of every NFL player’s contract as listed on Spotrac, here’s who did crack the list of the top five highest-paid 49ers playing in the 2024 Super Bowl.

2024 Super Bowl Highest-Paid Players: San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, $34 million

Four days before the start of the 2023 season, Nick Bosa became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history as he and the 49ers agreed to a five-year/$170 million contract extension that included a hefty $50 million signing bonus and $122.5 million in guaranteed money.

The second-highest-paid player in the 2024 Super Bowl, behind only Patrick Mahomes, Bosa led the 49ers in sacks this season with 10.5.

Deebo Samuel, WR, $23.85 million

The highest-paid offensive player on the 49ers’ roster heading into the 2024 Super Bowl is wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who signed a three-year/$71.55 million extension ahead of the 2022 campaign.

In 15 regular-season games for the Niners this season, Samuel caught 60 passes for 892 yards with seven touchdowns and added another 225 yards and five scores on the ground as a runner.

Trent Williams, LT, $23.01 million

A decade after being selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders, left tackle Trent Williams was traded to San Francisco in April 2020.

Williams missed the entire 2019 season due to a battle with a rare form of cancer but bounced back beautifully, earning his eighth trip to the Pro Bowl. The former Oklahoma Sooners’ standout received a six-year/$138 million contract extension ahead of the 2021 season and has been a First-Team All-Pro selection in each of the last three years.

Javon Hargrave, DT, $21 million

After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and three with the Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed a four-year/$84 million contract with the 49ers during the 2023 offseason.

With 44 total tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 7.0 sacks, and a pair of passes defended in 16 regular-season appearances for San Francisco, Hargrave earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his career.

Fred Warner, LB, $19.045 million

After earning First-Team All-Pro honors in his third season in San Francisco in 2020, linebacker Fred Warner was rewarded with a five-year/$95.225 million contract extension ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Warner led the 49ers in total tackles this season with 132 and also recorded a career-high 4 interceptions. The BYU product was again named a First-Team All-Pro, marking his third such selection, and finished sixth in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.