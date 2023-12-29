49ers Receive Surprising Update on Commanders QB Situation

The San Francisco 49ers will need to get ready for another Washington Commanders quarterback besides Jacoby Brissett for Week 17.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brissett “is now questionable with a hamstring injury that he suffered in today’s practice” on Friday. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell could take the reins, Rapoport added.

Howell entered the season as the starter, but he struggled of late, and it got only worse in Week 16 against the New York Jets. He completed 27.3% of his passes for 56 yards and two interceptions for a 1.7 quarterback rating.

Brissett came in and completed 76.9% of his passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for a 123.9 quarterback rating. He also fared well in his only other appearance this season with 124 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.

Commanders' QB Jacoby Brissett is being added to the injury report due to hamstring tightness and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the 49ers. If he can't start, Sam Howell would.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Brisett “took some reps today and looked pretty good moving around” during Friday’s press conference. It’s been a rough season for the Commanders overall at 4-11 amid a six-game losing streak.

San Francisco will need to bounce back from a 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens regardless of who plays quarterback for the Commanders. The 49ers could lose their grip on the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a loss and a Philadelphia Eagles win on New Year’s Eve.

Brock Purdy Looks to Bounce Back vs. Commanders

If Howell takes the field, he won’t be the only quarterback looking to bounce back. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy looks to rebound from a four-interception performance against the Ravens.

“The games that I’ve played in there’s a fine line of obviously ripping something that’s a tight window or tight contested, but at the same time being smart with the ball in the situation of wherever the game is at,” Purdy told reporters on Thursday.

“So for myself, I’ve played in enough games where I think I understand when and where I can be aggressive, and take a chance, take a shot, and when I should progress, check it down, throw it away, those kinds of things,” he added.

Purdy averages 14.2 yards per completion amid his 68.8% completion rate. Before Monday’s game, he only had seven interceptions through 14 contests.

Brock Purdy throws a THIRD INT

pic.twitter.com/OFxhfPBrje — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2023

“Like I said, it’s a situational kind of thing, and football is a game of situations,” Prudy added. “So that’s where I have to grow and continue to bank on experiences that I’ve gone through.”

“But at the same time, being a quarterback in the NFL, you’ve got to be able to take some chances and some risks and some windows at the right time,” Purdy continued. “That’s what I’m learning right now.”

Niners Have Lesser QB Injury Concern Than Commanders

While the Commanders address Brissett’s hamstring, the 49ers have at least a minor concern regarding Purdy’s shoulder stinger. The second-year quarterback sustained stingers in back-to-back games, and he didn’t return after the second one on Monday.

“No, it’s been good. Just got a lot of treatment done on it and everything,” Purdy said. “Sort of just worked out the soreness within the whole shoulder area, trap area, but it feels good. I’ll be good for this game.”