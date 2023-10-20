49ers Urged to Sign 5-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers could join the Philadelphia Eagles in signing a former Pro Bowl wide receiver, especially with star wide receiver Deebo Samuel injured.

Bleacher Report suggested that the 49ers sign free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry. While he isn’t as accomplished as new Eagles receiver Julio Jones, Landry could make a difference with Samuel sideline. Samuel’s absence stood out in Week 6 as the 49ers scored their fewest points of the season and lost for the first time.

“Adding Landry would give them a veteran option to turn to in case of emergency, and he has experience playing in a similar offense with Kevin Stefanski and the Browns,” Bleacher Report wrote.

Landry played two seasons under Stefanski in 20202 and 2021 when the former LSU star averaged 62 receptions for 704 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per season. The Browns released Landry after the 2021 season amid his five year, $75.5 million deal.

He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2022 and tallied 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in nine games. Landry played on a one-year, $3 million deal with the Saints, and he remained a free agent after March this year.

San Francisco could afford Landry easily amid $39.62 million in salary cap space.

Jarvis Landry Could Add to the 49ers’ Winning Culture

While Landry has only played for two playoff teams in his career, his leadership has stood out as franchise-changing. In 2018, Landry and delivered energetic but NSFW speeches to fellow receivers, which HBO’s “Hard Knocks” captured. He helped the Browns turn things around after one win over the two previous seasons.

“I’m not really much of a talker,” Landry told HBO. “When I talk, it takes a lot before it comes out. But at the same time, I try to talk with the best interest of the team, not just myself. Pushing guys, holding the guys accountable and leading by example.”

Landry played for the first Browns team to win a playoff game since 1994 in a 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. He also played for Miami Dolphins playoff squad in 2016. Overall, Landry has 23 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns in three career postseason games.

Injuries Remain the Concern With Jarvis Landry

While Landry started off as a durable receiver through his first four seasons with the Dolphins and first two with the Browns, injuries have been a problem for him ever since. He missed a game in 2020 with the Browns due to COVID-19 contact, but Landry ironically didn’t miss games due a hip injury, hip sprain, and chest rib fracture that season.

Landry sustained a MCL sprain, which caused him to miss four games in 2021. He dealt with knee strain in November 2021 but didn’t miss time from that injury.

Last season with the Saints, Landry endured a pedal ankle sprain.

49ers Face Big Void in Passing Game Without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey

As Bleacher Report suggested Landry for an emergency, the 49ers truly have an emergency with running back Christian McCaffrey sidelined and Samuel as questionable for Week 7.

Samuel and McCaffrey are two of the 49ers’ top four receivers. After fellow top four targets wideout Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle, the 49ers don’t have anyone with more than 12 catches, 130, and at least a touchdown this season.