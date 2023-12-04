49ers Receiver Gives Surprising ‘46’ Challenge to Offense After Eagles Rout

So let’s tally what, exactly, happened on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia for the San Francisco 49ers offense, during a statement 42-19 victory over the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, site of the ending of last year’s playoff run in the conference final.

There was so much good 49ers offense going around, it is hard to pick where to begin. Quarterback Brock Purdy had four touchdown passes without an interception and threw for an impressive 314 yards. He was 19-for-27 passing, racking up a quarterback rating of 148.8 and forging his way back into the league’s MVP conversation.

Christian McCaffrey was the best running back in the league, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and tallying 133 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for a touchdown.

Deebo Samuel, who was the focus of much pre-game trash talk that went back to last year, spoke loudly on the field, with three carries for 22 yards and a touchdown, plus 116 yards receiving with two other touchdowns, a signature day for a star player who has struggled with injuries for parts of the season.

And how about a run of six straight touchdowns after the Eagles started the game with two punts? Good, but could be better, one 49er said.

“That’s extraordinary, man,” said 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, who had a touchdown himself. “It was phenomenal. Definitely one of the funnest games I’ve been a part of since I been in the NFL. But you don’t want that to be the last on. We gotta be better each and every week. Let’s go put up 46 next week.”

Jauan Jennings: "Let's go put up 46 next week." pic.twitter.com/Odb7ecRYkZ — KNBR (@KNBR) December 4, 2023

Defense Shut Down Eagles, Too

It is easy to look at the accomplishments of the 49ers offense against the Eagles, and Jennings is right—they probably could do even more. But we would be remiss if we did not shine a light on the 49ers defense as well.

The 49ers limited the Eagles running game, which was fifth in the NFL with 18 touchdowns and eighth with 1,512 yards, to just 46 yards—and only 13 for running back D’Andre Swift. Jalen Hurts put up 298 yards passing but because the Eagles were so far behind in the second half, he launched 45 passes.

His quarterback rating reflected his poor efficiency, at just 85.2. The 49ers also sacked Hurts three times on the day.

All in all, it has been a remarkable turnaround for the 49ers since the bye week, which saw the team score just 17 points in three straight games. Prior to that, they had averaged 33.4 points in their first five outings.

Bosa: Confidence High in 49rs Offense

That early-season 49ers offense is back. In the last four games, the 49ers have faced some good defenses and left them shredded—they’re averaging 33.5 points in those games.

Defensive star Nick Bosa certain appreciates what he has seen from the 49ers offense.

“I’ve never had this much confidence in the offense,” Bosa said after the game, per 49ers Web Zone. “To stick with the run, even when they have a bear in there, or a couple of bears, ginormous dudes, that make it really tough. But Christian just makes something out of nothing, I think, every time he gets the ball.

“But, yeah, we know they’re going to break through at some point. And the first quarter was tough. They (the Eagles) brought it. But once you start wearing them down, I think both offense and defense, it was about wearing them down throughout the game.”

Next up is Seattle. All the 49ers offense has to do now is score 46 points.