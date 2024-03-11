49ers Approached 8-Time Pro Bowler About Pay Cut: Report

Over the years, the 49ers have not been shy when it comes to handing out sizable contracts to key players. They have several of the top-paid players in the NFL, including pass rusher Nick Bosa and running back Christian McCaffrey. And a third 49er who is getting more than anyone at his spot: fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

As a fullback, Juszczyk is not a glamour player and is not paid like one—he is slated to earn $5.75 million in 2024. But that’s more than any other fullback in the league. For now, at least.

According to Adam Caplan, the NFL insider at Pro Football Network, the 49ers have approached Juszczyk, who has eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections and was an All-Pro last year, about taking a pay cut in 2024.

Citing a source, Caplan wrote, “Both sides have not reached an agreement on this issue, so his situation remains up in the air going forward. Juszczyk is on the books for a non-guaranteed $5.75 million base salary for this season, along with $400k in per-game roster bonuses.”

49ers to Cut Arik Armstead

Of course, this marks the second time in as many days that word has come out that the 49ers have been pitching pay cuts to their top players. On Sunday, it was reported that, after failing in their attempts to persuade star lineman Arik Armstead to take a cut on his hefty $17.4 million contract, the 49ers simply cut him instead.

Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz wrote on that situation, “Sources to @BleacherReport: #49ers star DL Arik Armstead has decided to become a free agent and will be released. Armstead comes off a 6 tackle, 1-sack performance in the Super Bowl, and ranks 4th in playoff sacks among all active players. His 8 playoff sacks rank second all-time in franchise history.”

Armstead had been in the final year of a five year, $85 million contract, and had been struggling with plantar fasciitis injuries for the past two seasons. The 49ers tried to keep him but ultimately had to release him and move on.

That’s because San Francisco enters the offseason with just under $7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, and two expensive areas to address. They will need a pass rusher, with in-season acquisition Chase Young hitting free agency—they could either re-sign Young or find another option.

They’ll also need to re-sign star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is currently on his fifth-year option, worth $17 million, but figures to warrant a contract of about $24 million per year.

Kyle Juszczyk Could Offer Modest Savings

As a fullback, the savings the 49ers could get from Juszczyk are limited. Even if he cut his salary by 20%, he would only save the 49ers a little more than $1 million. Every bit counts when you’re trying to pull together a 53-man roster, but the savings from a Juszczyk move would pale in comparison to the Armstead savings.

Juszczyk was a fourth-round pick out of Harvard by Baltimore in 2013, and joined the 49ers in 2017. He turns 33 this offseason and though he does not carry the ball much (five carries and 14 receptions in 2023), he is a key blocking back.

Juszczyk is in the fourth year of a five-year, $27 million contract he signed in 2021.