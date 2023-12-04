49ers Urged to Sign Lions Quarterback as Potential ‘Replacement’

There’s no reason to be thinking about 2024 after the San Francisco 49ers‘ latest win, but the best franchises are always moving one step ahead. After a 42-19 drumming of the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers confidence in Brock Purdy has never been stronger.

However, whoever backs him up in the future isn’t guaranteed. That’s why Bleacher Report’s NFL staff believes San Francisco should be looking alive for current Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater in 2024. San Francisco has two options right now, but both could test free agency next spring.

“Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen are impending free agents, so San Francisco could be in the market for a backup quarterback during free agency,” the December 4 article reads. “In case something were to happen to Brock Purdy, it’d be good to have someone who has starting experience considering the team will likely be Super Bowl contenders again next season.”

Perhaps the strongest point in favor of Bridgewater is his connection to the Shanahan system.

“Also, Bridgewater spent last season with the Miami Dolphins, who are coached by a Kyle Shanahan disciple in Mike McDaniel, so the journeyman quarterback should be able to pick up the playbook quickly,” the site suggests.

It’s definitely not something to worry about right now. But if Darnold gets an opportunity to start elsewhere, Bridgewater makes a lot of sense as a mentor and backup to Purdy.

Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘Journeyman’ Career

After impressing at Louisville from 2011 to 2013, the Minnesota Vikings selected Bridgewater as the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. There was a lot to like about Bridgewater as a prospect, and Minnesota took their chance.

His time in Minneapolis started well. Over 2014 and 2015, he was 17-11 as a starter and named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. In that second year, he threw for 3231 passing yards, 14 TDs and nine interceptions per PFR.

But during preseason practice in 2016, Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL and additional structural damage. It not only wiped out that season, but it also sidelined him for all of 2017 too. Minnesota elected to let him walk as a free agent the following spring.

In the years since, Bridgewater has hopped around. The former Louisville star has started for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. His career as a starter is 33-32, and he’s averaged 191.4 passing yards per game with 75 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.

49ers QB Brock Purdy Becomes Vegas Favorite for NFL MVP

In the 49ers’ dominant win, Purdy threw for 314 passing yards and four touchdowns. San Francisco’s offense is firing on all cylinders, and Purdy hasn’t looked more assured. That may be part of the reason why Vegas has the second-year QB as the MVP favorite.

DraftKings Sportsbook recently showcased the MVP odds, and they have the 49ers QB as the current favorite at +300. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was the favorite coming into the weekend, but he now trails Purdy at +350.

After the 49ers’ three-game losing streak earlier in the year, Purdy and the offense has bounced back in a big way. Over those four games, Purdy has totaled 1152 passing yards and 11 touchdowns while throwing just one INT.