Logan Ryan Gives 9-Word Explanation on Why He Joined the 49ers

New San Francisco 49ers safety Logan Ryan jumped ship from a cruise to playing in the NFL again within two weeks for a simple reason.

“You can’t turn down the opportunity of a lifetime,” Ryan told reporters on Wednesday.

A New Jersey native, Ryan signed with the 49ers on Tuesday after waited for the right spot in free agency for most of the season. He played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and previously won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

“Two weeks ago I was on a cruise,” Ryan said. “I’m here today. I’ve got the playbook and I’ve been here all morning and all night learning this defense as fast as I can pick it up. We’ll see how that happens.”

Ryan, 32, hasn’t played an NFL snap since January when the Dallas Cowboys routed the Buccaneers 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card. He didn’t re-sign with the Buccaneers after an 8-9 season, and Ryan waiting for the right opportunity for himself and his family.

“Yeah, I wasn’t just necessarily looking to play for anybody. I think it was a great opportunity,” Ryan said about the 49ers.

Logan Ryan Didn’t Retire

Play

Ryan has 10 seasons under his belt already between the Patriots, Buccaneers, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans. He dealt with injuries in his final season with Tampa Bay, but retirement wasn’t the plan after 2022.

“No. I didn’t officially retire. Fortunately, I’m in the position in Year 11 to have some financial success in the NFL. Relatively healthy,” Ryan said. “Financially, I had the choice of whether I wanted to continue to play or move onto other things like running my non profit, I have a police-training company with my father — I was kind of going into entrepreneurship.”

Ryan kept himself occupied with his wife and children, too. He and his wife, Ashley, have a daughter, Avery, and son, Ott.

“Coaching my kid’s soccer team. We’re undefeated. There’s two games left, so I had to leave the kids. My wife will finish that out,” Ryan said.

“So I had many other opportunities going for me, and it was a decision to walk away when I wanted to, but I left my phone on and the right team had to call at the right time for me to come out here,” Ryan added.

Ryan, who played college football at Rutgers, has been in the South or the East Coast his entire football career. The Patriots drafted him with a third-round pick in 2013, and he played four seasons in Foxborough from 2013 to 2016 before stints with the Titans from 2017 to 2019, Giants from 2020 to 2021, and Buccaneers last year.

“For me to move all the way to the West Coast, never played for a team out here, it’s a big move for me, and I think it’s for the right reasons and I’m super focused and dedicated to help make this team better and find a role,” Ryan said.

Logan Ryan Fills Need for 49ers

San Francisco needed a veteran safety amid injuries to Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum. Ryan still has something left after tallying 37 tackles, an interception, forced fumble, and three pass deflections in nine games last season.

“It’s the vision on the ball. It’s the ability to communicate plays,” Ryan said about what he brings to the table. “There’s great coaching going on here, they have great game plans.”

“Just to have the ability to communicate pre snap — I think Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the league when it comes to helping out in coverage,” Ryan added. “In the zones, he frees up so much for the safeties, so that really allows someone like me to thrive on my instincts and close out games and make plays and communicate plays, which I’ve made a career doing.”

Whether or not Ryan will play in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks remains to be seen. He acknowledged that’s the coaching staff’s decision ultimately.

“My job is to get out here and learn as fast as I can and get ready to play,” Ryan said.