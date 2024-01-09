49ers’ Chase Young Predicted to Bolt to NFC Team

Well, this would be something. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz predicts that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young will rejoin his old team.

The [Washington] Commanders will surprise fans by bringing back edge rusher Chase Young on a big free agent contract after his short sojourn in San Francisco,” Schatz wrote on Sunday. “The Commanders currently have the most projected cap space for 2024 and a definite need for edge rushers after trading Young and Montez Sweat away at midseason.”

Young has his rookie deal of four years, $34.5 million coming to an end in March. He could expect up to $13.6 million annually or a two-year, $27.36 million deal according to Spotrac’s projections.

Chase Young's 2023 regular season with the Washington Commanders & San Francisco 49ers (Year 4) : 25 tackles, 7 for loss, tied his career-high 7.5 sacks, 15 QB hits & 2 passes defensed in 16 games pic.twitter.com/w1hJzmVGFy — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 9, 2024

San Francisco has just $879,893 in projected cap space for 2024 according to Spotrac. In addition, the 49ers have numerous priorities with Javon Kinlaw, Randy Gregory, Tashaun Gipson, Sam Darnold, Oren Burks, and Clelin Ferrell.

Washington has $86. 2 million in projected cap space. The Commanders arguably have fewer in-house free agent priorities, too, amid an ongoing rebuild.

Young has 2.5 sacks, 10 tackles, and six quarterback hits in nine games with the 49ers after the trade this season. A former No. 2 pick by the Commanders, Young has 16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 100 tackles in four seasons.

Chase Young Enjoyed Return to Washington This Season

Young played against his old team during Week 17 in the nation’s capitol, which he enjoyed but downplayed. The 49ers beat the Commanders 27-10 to clinch the NFC’s top seed in that victory.

“Well, you know, football is football, but it was good,” Young told reporters after the December 31 game. “Good seeing some of my guys over there. It felt good.”

Young grew up in the area, too, where he stared at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. He went on to play at Ohio State alongside fellow 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

“Just feel[s] good to be home in general,” Young said. “Back to what’s familiar, familiar feelings. Just being back in College Park felt good.”

Whether or not nostalgia will impact Young’s free agency decision remains to be seen after the playoffs. Young and the 49ers have a bye week with the Divisional Round next, and he will play in his first playoff game since his rookie season.

“We needed that bye [week],” Young said. “That was the goal, get that bye week. We got it, and now it’s time to lock in even more.”

Chase Young Likes the 49ers’ Winning Culture

Young quickly talked about the 49ers’ winning culture when he arrived after the trade. It could be the one thing that helps him stay with the team in 2024.

“We have a standard here,” Young told reporters in November. following the trade in November. “I feel like everybody tries to uphold that standard with everything they do: recovery, practice, and it’s definitely contagious. And kind of the competitive thing.”

“You see one of your teammates getting right and you might think, ‘All right, I gotta get right even more.’ I feel like that’s that friendly competitive nature I feel like we all have to be great,” Young continued.