49ers Named Landing Spot for Dolphins Blocker

While the San Francisco 49ers could use help at guard now, the team could at least shore up the position after the season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt as an option in free agency for 2024. The 49ers have been facing injury at guard this season with starter Aaron Banks (toe) out for a second game and Nick Zakelj (biceps) also out for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Adding an experienced starting guard such as Hunt will only help the 49ers in the future with depth. He has 53 career starts in his fourth season with Miami.

“Hunt’s name has been buzzing in league circles dating back to Week 3,” Fowler wrote. “He has upped his play in Mike McDaniel’s system, emerging as one of the top guards in free agency. McDaniel’s style of offense suits him, using his mobility to block downfield in the running game. To that point, the 49ers could use guard help.”

Robert Hunt: fewest pressures allowed among all Guards this season (4) 💪 (minimum 250 snaps) pic.twitter.com/NCNR0F11HE — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) November 17, 2023

ESPN’s Matt Bowen highlighted Hunts’ strengths and scheme fits, and the network tabbed Hunt the 1oth-rated overall free agent in 2024. Hunt could command an $8.5 million deal or four years for $34.16 million per Spotrac.

“At 6-foot-6 and 322 pounds, Hunt has the movement ability to mirror and win in pass pro, where he has registered a pass block win rate of 89.8% this season,” Bowen wrote. “He’s a fit for multiple run schemes, too, as Hunt can reach and climb as a zone blocker or displace defenders on gap concepts.”

San Francisco has a projected $40.23 million in salary cap to work with in 2024, per Spotrac. That leaves room to sign Hunt if other key free agents such as defense end Chase Young can re-sign with affordable deals.

49ers Get a Little Healthier on the Offensive Line

While the 49ers won’t have Banks and Zakelj, the Niners do have left tackle Trent Williams again for a second-straight week.

Williams returned in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he missed two full games from an ankle injury. 49ers general manager John Lynch said Williams is getting better during an interview on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac Show” on Friday, November 17.

Looks like all 49ers except LG Aaron Banks (toe) are practicing and good to play Sunday vs Bucs Brandon Allen, Joe Burrow’s backup past 3 season on Bengals, is Niners QB3 and out here working with Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/ItWXJ9UCHB — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 17, 2023

“Sometimes if you can just get out there, play the game, you actually come out a little better,” Lynch said. “And that seems to have been the case with Trent.”

Williams practiced as a full participant this week after playing last minute against Jacksonville. The 49ers also have backup left tackle Colton McKivitz ready to go after he dealt with minor ankle and knee injuries against the Jaguars.

“I’m sure he’s hurting,” Lynch said. “Colton’s a tough dude, and it’s going to take a lot to get him out of there. I think we were fortunate.

“He got rolled up in those piles that happen in there, and so I think we were fortunate that he came out like he did. And Colton is very tough. So he’s practiced, and I think he should be good to go.”

49ers Could Get More Help by Thanksgiving

As for Banks and Zakelj sitting out, 49ers guard Jon Feliciano will start for the second time this season. Banks could return in time for the Thanksgiving Day primetime game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“He has a chance,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said via 49ers.com. “Just a chance.”