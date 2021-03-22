Patrick Mahomes Recruited 49ers OT Trent Williams: Report

On St. Patrick’s Day, the 49ers re-signed offensive tackle, Trent Williams, to a six-year contract extension worth $138.06 million, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Before making things official, the Niners had some tough competition. 2019 Super Bowl champs and 2020 contenders, Kansas City Chiefs, reportedly put more than just a deal on the table for Williams––they had MVP quarterback text and call Williams, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reported.

This isn’t that out of the blue since Mahomes and Williams knew each other before they became big NFL stars after growing up the road from each other in Texas.

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs and Pat Mahomes, it just wasn’t enough to overcome the Niners’ monster deal.

Was Williams Petty With His Contract?

In November of 2020, Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari became the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league after signing a deal worth an average of $23 million a year.

Four months later, Williams topped him with his $138 million dollar extension, which ends up being $23,010,000 a year—10K more than Bakhtiari.

The extra 10K did not get past the Packers star. Bakhtiari tweet at Williams, “you petty AF. Congrats on the deal and history Silverback. Very deserving. Excited to see you continue to do (big) things.”

@TrentW71 you petty AF 😂😂😂. Congrats on the deal and history Silverback. Very deserving. Excited to see you continue to do 🦍 things. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 17, 2021

But it seems that Williams isn’t the first one to do it. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz admitted that he went back to KC after signing his to pump his deal up by an extra $5,000 a year to beat out Eagles’ offensive tackle Lane Johnson’s deal. Lane ended up taking his deal to an extra 7K a year to top Schwartz.

My last deal we went back at the last second to jump Lane by $5,000. On only a 1 year new money extension basis, for like 3rd in RT money. A few months later he beat that by $7,000,000 per year, over 4 years haha — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 17, 2021

“It be like that sometimes, Mitch,” Bakhtiari ended the conversation.

Williams Brings Alex Mack With Him

Mahomes’ recruiting might not have worked out in his favor, but it seems like Williams’ recruiting did.

Just hours after the Niners announced Williams’ signing, the club agreed to a deal with Atlanta Falcons‘ All-Pro center, Alex Mack.

Williams seemed to have known about the 49ers’ and Mack’s agreement before anyone else did and followed up his historic contract by posting a picture on his Instagram story and tagging his new teammate, Alex Mack.

Trent Williams also a little news breaker. He posted this picture with Alex Mack. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml3wNWygFk — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2021

Mack, 35, is a six-time Pro Bowler and joins a familiar face in the Bay Area after playing under Kyle Shanahan’s scheme when he was the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

The veteran center may no longer be in his prime but he is still a major step up from the injured prone Weston Richburg, who didn’t play in 2020.

It’s also worth noting that the 49ers might not be done stacking their offensive line with beasts after hosting former Packers right guard Lane Taylor this week.