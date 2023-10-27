Raheem Mostert Reveals Key Differences Between Mike McDaniel & Kyle Shanahan

Mike McDaniel has the Miami Dolphins offense rolling this season. The team leads the NFL with 34.3 points per game right now.

Interestingly enough, McDaniel’s former boss Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are second in the NFL with 28.7 points a game. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has played for both coaches and was able to outline the biggest differences between the two.

“I would say Kyle Shanahan is a little more serious,” Mostert told Heavy Sports. “He’s more about getting the job done in a different. He wants to handle business strictly solely about football. And Mike McDaniel is more about player base.

“He wants to get feedback from his players. He wants to understand how they feel. He wants to ask questions. He’s knowledgeable, and he truly just is laid back. I joke with them all the time. I’m like, ‘Hey, this is you got the Miami mind now.’ He’s so laid back and chill. It’s pretty cool. It’s definitely an experience, to say at least.”

The fact that both Shanahan and McDaniels are having success shows that there’s no one way that coaches should act. Multiple types of personalities can succeed in the NFL.

Raheem Mostert Shows Love to Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel has a bit of an offbeat personality and there were real questions about whether or not he could succeed as an NFL head coach. Raheem Mostert has worked with McDaniel every year since 2017 and he followed the coach to Miami.

Mostert always had a lot of confidence in the coach and is happy that he’s getting his respect now.

“He’s taken a head coaching job very seriously,” Mostert told Heavy Sports. “And he just you just having fun with it. It’s crazy to see the transformation from when he was a run game coordinator to now he’s a head coach in the NFL. And it’s honestly exciting.

“A lot of people doubted him. A lot of people said he couldn’t be a head coach. And if you know who Mike is, man, he’s gonna prove the doubters wrong and prove the naysayers wrong. And he’s similar to me. We both have similar stories. And I think that’s why we came together, and we’re doing well together.”

Mostert is enjoying a career year right now and is sixth in the NFL with 474 rushing yards while averaging an impressive 5.6 yards a carry.

