Former 49ers Super Bowl Starter Announces Retirement

Former San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl kicker Robbie Gould officially called it a career on Thursday with his story in the The Players’ Tribune.

Gould kicked for the Niners from 2017 to 2022, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2020 when the team fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20. The 18-year veteran became the 10th all-time leading scorer in league history during his career with three different teams.

Robbie Gould continuing to make Penn State proud at the Super Bowl 👊🙌 pic.twitter.com/u4dbR3paeL — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 3, 2020

Gould detailed his time in San Francisco where he signed as a free agent in 2017 after a one-year stint with the New York Giants. He also played for the Chicago Bears for 11 seasons from 2005 to 2015 after short-lived stints with the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens as he tried to make an NFL roster.

Robbie Gould Joined 49ers Because of Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Gould wrote that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan inspired him to come play in San Francisco despite a 2-14 record in 2016 under former head coach Chip Kelly.

“His personal talent as arguably the best coach in the business, combined with that offense? I had zero hesitation about wanting to be a part of that culture,” Gould wrote. “San Francisco may not have had the best record at the time, but the thought of what that team could become from a long-term perspective was impressive to me.”

Gould saw things improve as the 49ers went 6-10 in 2017 followed by a 4-12 record in 2018. San Francisco took the next big step in 2019 with a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance, and the 49ers remained consistent winners after that with two more NFC Championship Game appearances.

Former 49ers K Robbie Gould announced his retirement this morning… pic.twitter.com/MmtJMFOqYD — John Lund (@JohnLundRadio) December 7, 2023

His “most memorable kick” came with the 49ers during a 2020 playoff win at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Gould hit a 45-yard field goal as time expired for a 13-10 win in the Divisional Round at snowy Lambeau.

Robbie Gould Treasure His Children’s Involvement in 49ers Stint

Besides the on-field achievements in San Francisco, Gould cherished his children being around and being “old enough to enjoy the experience with me”.

“They quickly formed relationships with the equipment guys on game days, as they’d let my boys shine up helmets and fold towels,” Gould wrote. “We started a countdown for Thursday night ‘Pies with the Guys,’ and it became a tradition that my kids looked forward to each week.”

“They’d get high fives and fist bumps at the Niners facility from some of their newest pals [my teammates!],” Gould added. “Each person in that building treated my boys like family, and to this day, my kids still talk about those ‘remember whens.’ I owe those guys a lot for the lifelong memories they created for my family.”