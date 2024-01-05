49ers Sam Darnold Sends Stark Message on Free-Agent Decision

There was little doubt as to why San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold signed with the 49ers in the offseason. His career had hit a rut from which he could not seem to escape, and the 49ers were the perfect opportunity. The team has a dynamic offense and the league’s most creative offensive coach, Kyle Shanahan. Besides, starter Brock Purdy had suffered a devastating elbow injury in the NFC championship game and it was uncertain whether he would be ready for the start of the season.

Indeed, it was uncertain whether he would be ready for the big stage at all. Purdy had been a lightning-in-a-bottle quarterback last season, a third-string rookie who took over only after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. It was easy to imagine Purdy, the last player selected in the 2022 NFL draft, crashing back to earth in 2023.

When Sam Darnold signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the 49ers to start free agency last March, he had good reason to think he’d get some playing time with the 49ers this year. He even passed up more money elsewhere for the chance. But in the end, Purdy doubled down on his strong run last year and became an MVP candidate this year. And Darnold did not start a game.

He was asked on Thursday if he maybe should have rethought that free-agent decision.

His answer was brisk: “No. Zero regrets.”

Sam Darnold Gets Starting Nod in Week 18

Darnold will get a Week 18 opportunity to show what he can do, against the Rams, as he will play the entire game with Purdy resting for the playoffs. It is unlikely he will be back with the 49ers next season, not with Purdy so well-established as the starter. Darnold wants to be a starter again. Much of the rest of the 49ers offense will be on the field and Darnold will look at it as a way to audition for other teams in 2024 free agency.

If he can move the ball against a good Rams defense, working with the quality weapons the 49ers have, he could earn himself a chance at a starting job next season. He said he will take all he has learned in San Francisco this year into the rest of his career.

“I just think with experience, you continue to grow as a quarterback and as a person,” Darnold said. “But yeah, I mean with these coaches, with these players, I felt like I’ve grown a lot this year and then just going to continue to take it one day at a time and one game at a time.”

49ers’ Brock Purdy Appreciates Darnold’s Experience

Certainly, Sam Darnold has been around the block in his NFL career. He was the No. 3 overall pick of the Jets in 2018 and languished there for three seasons, before spending another two-plus years in Carolina. He posted a record as a starting quarterback of 21-34 for teams that have been shown to be bad since his departure.

Darnold has a career quarterback rating of 78.2 He has thrown 61 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in the NFL. Last month, on the eve of the opening of the season, CBS Sports rated the top backup quarterbacks in the league, and Darnold was No. 3.

Though he did not play much for the 49ers this year, he has rehabbed his reputation by being around Shanahan and boosting Purdy. Where most associated “Sam Darnold” with “draft bust,” he now has the 49ers connection and is considered more a “wise veteran” type.

Purdy sang his praises this week.

“Obviously, he has been a guy who has been here in this league for, I think it’s his sixth year now,” Purdy said. “Just the process, the routine, how to study, what he’s seeing with concepts and how he’s ran things before. He’s been able to pour into me and help me out with that. In meetings, sort of just remind me of little things within plays.

“He just does a great job with just the little things within the plays of, ‘Hey, reminder on this play, this is where we’re going with this or that.’ He brings up these little things that are huge for me as a quarterback.”